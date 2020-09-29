In the News: Jeremy Jordan and Ariana DeBose Launch Character Building Series, Kristin Chenoweth Joins The Witches Movie, More

Plus: Watch Alex Brightman reprise his Beetlejuice for young audiences.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

Jeremy Jordan and Ariana DeBose Will Kick Off Theatre Raleigh's Character Building Series

Theatre Raleigh is adding another monthly show to its virtual lineup. Entitled Character Building, the series will feature actors discussing their artistic journies and how they create memorable characters on the stage and screen. Producing Artistic Director Lauren Kennedy Brady will host the 45-minute interview, which will be followed by three aspiring artists who will have the opportunity to ask the guest star questions directly. The series will launch October 11 with Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) followed by Tony nominee Ariana DeBose (Summer) November 15. The first interview will be available at 7:30 PM ET on YouTube. The North Carolina company suggests making a $10 donation instead of a ticket fee by clicking here.

Chenoweth Gets Witchy (Again)

Glinda might be a good witch, but that's probably not the case with this one. Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth recently revealed that she's part of the cast of the upcoming movie adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Witches, set to arrive next year (no word yet on her role). As previously announced, the Robert Zemeckis-helmed project stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, and Stanley Tucci.

James Monroe Iglehart Will Be Part of TheatreWorks' Voices of Democracy Initiative

In an effort to get out the vote, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has launched a new online initiative offering digital theatrical experiences that celebrate diverse voices and build a bridge from empathy to action. Voices of Democracy will include an interview with Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), and the initiative will culminate October 6–November 3 with the streaming of Jeanne Sakata’s Hold These Truths, filmed during the 2018 TheatreWorks production. Starring Joel de la Fuente (Madam Secretary) under the direction of Lisa Rothe, Hold These Truths shares the story of a Japanese-American who defends his Constitutional rights against his own country. To learn more, visit TheatreWorks.org.

6 L.A. Playwrights Selected for IAMA’s Under 30 Playwrights Lab

Alicia Carroll, Noa Gardner, Jaime Jaget, Rosie Narasaki, Gabriela Ortega, and Ebony Priddie have been tapped to create new work in IAMA’s 2020–2021 Under 30 Playwrights Lab. Over the course of the one-year residency, the writers will attend monthly workshops and receive developmental guidance from program director Max Friedlich as well as the artistic and literary staff at IAMA, with the lab culminating in a public presentation of the work. For more information about the program, go to IAMATheatre.com .

Alex Brightman's Beetlejuice, Reincarnated

Broadway's ghost with the most is back, this time in cartoon form. Tony nominee Alex Brightman reprises his turn as Beetlejuice (or, at least, his voice) on a special Halloween-themed episode of Cartoon Network's Teen Titans Go! October 5. Take a look below.



Live, Interactive Podcast What Are Friends For to Feature Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Reunion

Co-hosts Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Pallavi Sastry have launched a live stream podcast to explore themes of friendship in the middle of a pandemic. The monthly show features a chat room audience on Patreon in which Ruiz, Sastry, guests, and the audience can interact with one another—opening the door to make new connections. The upcoming schedule includes Jackie Burns (Wicked) in October, Emmy nominee Janet Varney (The Legend of Korra) in November, and a holiday reunion with the cast of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, including Rachel Bloom, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Vella Lovell, in December. Previous episodes have welcomed Javier Muñoz (Hamilton) and Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom).

Liev Schreiber Will Narrate Beethoven’s Egmont at Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Performance

An online performance of Beethoven's Egmont, Op. 84, by the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, will be narrated by stage and screen star Liev Schreiber. Speaking Truth to Power debuts October 17 at 8 PM ET with the world premiere of a new Orpheus-commissioned English translation, adapted by Philip Boehm. The performance marks the first time that Orpheus has performed together as a full chamber orchestra since January. For more information and tickets, click here .