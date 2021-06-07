In the News: Jeremy Jordan and Solea Pfeiffer Lead In the Light, A Faustian Tale Recording, More

Plus: The inaugural recipients of the New Visions Fellowship from National Queer Theatre and The Dramatist Guild have been announced.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Jeremy Jordan and Solea Pfeiffer Lead an All-Star In the Light, A Faustian Tale Recording

Broadway Records has announced the release of the world premiere studio cast recording of In the Light, A Faustian Tale, a contemporary musical retelling of the Faustus story, with a score by Michael Mott. Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Bonnie and Clyde) and Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton) star as Faustus and Gretchen, respectively, with Ciara Renée (Frozen), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Bobby Conte Thornton (Company, A Bronx Tale), Anne Fraser Thomas (Hercules), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), and Zachary James (The Addams Family) filling out the cast. The new musical has a book by Nathan Wright and Justin Silvestri, with orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg and arrangements by Mott and Joshua Zecher-Ross. The album can be preordered on BroadwayRecords.com ahead of the June 25 release, with four tracks immediately available upon order.

Cast Set for Virtual It’s Only A Play

Terrence McNally's It's Only a Play will close out the season for New Jersey's George Street Playhouse. The comedy will be filmed on stage at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center and will stream June 15–July 4. Kevin Cahoon directs a cast including Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie), Julie Halston (You Can't Take It With You), Christine Toy Johnson (The Music Man), Triney Sandoval (Bernhardt/Hamlet), Zach Shaffer (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), and Greg Cuellar. Tickets are available at GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org.

Casting Announced for London's My Night With Reg

The Turbine Theatre has found its cast for the revival production of Kevin Elyot's 1994 Olivier-winning comedy My Night With Reg: stand-up comedian Stephen K. Amos, James Bradwell in his London stage debut, Edward M. Corrie, Gerard McCarthy (West End's Tina), Alan Turkington (National Theatre's Antony & Cleopatra), and two-time Olivier nominee Paul Keating (Tommy, Closer to Heaven). Matt Ryan directs the dark comedy, running at The Turbine July 7–August 21. Visit TheTurbineTheatre.com for more information.

Inaugural Recipients of the New Visions Fellowship Announced

National Queer Theater, in partnership with The Dramatists Guild, has selected the first recipients of the New Visions Fellowship, a year-long professional development program created to support emerging Black trans and gender nonconforming playwrights. Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko and Ayla Xuan Chi Sullivan will each be awarded $5,000 to develop a play, musical, or performance experience, culminating with a professionally cast reading. Black and Filipinx playwright Roger Q. Mason, along with Project Manager Jordan Stovall, will helm the project, with Mason serving as mentor for the fellows. Finalists for the 2021 New Visions Fellowship included Storm Thomas, Chantal Vorobei Thieves, and Alexander Paris.

Andrea Martin and Will Forte Among Cast in Oral Reading

The pilot episode of a new one-hour dramedy by Alexandra Dean Grossi and Adrienne Marquand will be presented in a virtual reading starring Emmy and Tony winner Andrea Martin (Pippin), Arturo Luís Soria (The Inheritance), Adam Jepsen (Frozen), Emmy nominee Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), David Krumholtz (The Deuce), Emmy nominee Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Joshua Castille (Spring Awakening), and more. Juliet Perrell leads the cast as Izzy, a “not deaf enough” millennial, who is navigating adulthood and a chaotic love life, all while learning to embrace her disability in 2007 Los Angeles. For more information, visit Oral.Show. The reading will stream June 17 at 7 PM ET, and again at 7 PM PT.

