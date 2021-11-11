In the News: Jon M. Chu to Direct Oh, The Places You'll Go!; Laura Benanti, Nikki M. James, More Join Sing Out For Freedom Concert

Plus, La Jolla Playhouse announces the first four shows of its 2022–2023 season.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Jon M. Chu to Direct Oh, The Places You'll Go!

The In the Heights film director has been tapped to direct a new animated musical feature adaptation of the Dr. Suess book Oh, The Places You'll Go! According to Deadline, the film is slated to debut on the big screen in 2027. Bad Robot Productions will adapt the 1990 book, the final picture book authored by Dr. Suess, with J. J. Abrams producing alongside Hannah Minghella of Bad Robot. Oh, The PlacesYou'll Go! is one of many films in the works from the partnership of Warner Animation Group and Dr. Seuss Enterprises, including The Cat in the Hat and Thing One and Thing Two. Chu is also helming the upcoming Wicked film adaptation, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Laura Benanti, Nikki M. James, More Join Sing Out For Freedom Concert

ACLU and NYCLU have announced the guest artists joining the previously announced host Peppermint for this year's annual Sing Out For Freedom concert. The benefit will feature performances and appearances from Tony winners Laura Benanti and Nikki M. James, Tony nominees Judy Kuhn and Arian Moayed, tap dancer Ayodele Casel, November Christine, Kayla Davion, Somáh Haaland, Lauren Molina, Alba Ponce de León, Nikhil Saboo, Arya Shahi, Liana Stampur, Shaina Taub, Alexandria Wailes, Kuhoo Verma, Princess Sasha Victomé, along with Brandon Michael Nase, executive director of Broadway for Racial Justice, this year’s Sing Out For Freedom honoree. KO will present BFRJ with the Michael Friedman Freedom Award. The hybrid streaming and in-person concert will be held November 22 at 7:30 PM ET at The Town Hall in New York City. Jess McLeod directs the event. For more information, visit SingOutForFreedom.com.

La Jolla Playhouse Announces 2022–2023 Season

The California theatre, often a launching pad for Broadway-bound productions, has announced the first four shows of its 2022–2023 season, beginning with Lempicka: A New Musical June–July 2022. The new work, originally scheduled for spring 2020, has a book and lyrics by Carson Kreitzer and music by Matt Gould. Tony winner Rachel Chavkin directs, with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly. The season also includes the world premiere of Here There Are Blueberries, by Tony nominee Moisés Kaufman (I Am My Own Wife) and Amanda Gronich, conceived and directed by Kaufman, and produced in association with Tectonic Theater Project; the En Garde Arts production of Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes), by Andrea Thome with original music by Sinuhé Padilla, directed by José Zayas; and the world premiere of Mother Russia by Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band), directed by Tyne Rafaeli. The season will also include a to-be-announced re-imagined classic, co-directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley and Will Davis, and a new musical.

Plus, get a look at the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank production of Company in Málaga, Spain. Tony nominee Antonio Banderas directs and stars as Bobby in the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical.

