In the News: Jon Rua, Carmen Cusack, Ali Ewoldt Part of Actors Fund's New Works Festival, U.K. Theatres Launch Anti-Racism Conference

Plus, watch a medley of songs from Florian Klein’s Shooting Star–A Revealing New Musical, featuring Honey Davenport, Miss Coco Peru, and more.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

The Actors Fund's New Works Virtual Festival Will Feature 20 New Scripts

The free New Works Virtual Festival, benefiting The Actors Fund, will take place October 25–31 and will include video readings of 20 new scripts featuring the work of a diverse group of writers and cast members. The first five titles announced are Emily Brauer Rogers' TV pilot Bloomer Girls (featuring Brynn Williams, Mary Chieffo, L Morgan Lee, Adrienne Walker, Leigh Ann Larkin, Christy Carlson Romano, Megan Cavanagh, Zo Tipp, Sharone Sayegh, Kate Loprest, Kevin Pollack, and Jim Auld), Peter Kennedy's Family Game Night (with Richard Kind, Carmen Cusack, Liz Larsen, Mehret Marsh, Thomas Tulak, Vishal Vaidya, and Jon Patrick Walker), Andre Zucker's A Mighty Road to Heaven (with Kind, Shuler Hensley, Marc Kudisch, Miguel Cervantes, Joseph Melendez, and Seth Rudetsky), Dan Lauria's Til Jason Comes (starring Lauria, Ali Ewoldt, and Leigh Ann Larkin), and Harrison Zeiberg's We the People (including Adam Jacobs, Keith Byron Kirk, Richard Pryor, Jr., Conrad Ricamora, Jon Rua, Adam B. Shapiro, and Sal Viviano). For more information, visit ActorsFund.org.

SOLT and UK Theatre's "Speak - Listen - Reset - Heal"

The Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre will partner with Inc Arts for a conference addressing systemic and structural racism in the performing arts. "Speak - Listen - Reset - Heal" will take place virtually November 3, 10, and 24. The first session will take form of a safe space specifically for BIPOC industry members. The second session will share some of those testimonies with the industry at large, and the third will focus on creating change. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical producer Tali Pelman is among the major sponsors of the event; the musical's original star Adrienne Warren is a co-founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, whose three-day forum "Broadway for Black Lives Matter Again" served as inspiration for the event.

Watch the Cast of Shooting Star Perform a Medley of Songs from the Musical

RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Alaska and Honey Davenport, along with Miss Coco Peru and a choir of “Essensual Workers,” virtually joined the stars of Florian Klein’s Shooting Star–A Revealing New Musical for a medley to raise COVID-19 relief aid for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Pineapple Support. The musical, a love story set in the world of the gay porn industry, had its debut production in 2019 at L.A.’s Hudson Theatres and was aiming for an Off-Broadway premiere prior to the COVID-19 shutdown. Check out the performance below.

