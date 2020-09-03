In the News: Josephine Baker Bio-Play to Be Presented Outdoors, Heartbeat Opera Announces New Season, More

Plus: Aladdin star Telly Leung offers a virtual concert September 3.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

Josephine Will Be Presented Outdoors at The Morris Museum

Josephine: A Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play, a one-person musical play about the late Josephine Baker, will be performed on the Morris Museum's outdoor Back Deck September 17–18 at 7 PM in Morris Township, New Jersey. Josephine, which continues the museum's season of socially distant performances, was created by Tymisha Harris, Michael Marinaccio, and Tod Kimbro, with a book by music director Tod Kimbro. Harris stars in the piece, combining cabaret, theatre, and dance to tell the story of the first African-American international superstar who appeared in the Folies Bergère in Paris and became known as The Black Venus. For ticket information, click here.

Lauren Patten, Chantal Bilodeau, More Will Lead Broadway Green Alliance Panels

The Broadway Green Alliance is returning with a fall slate of #GreenQuarantine learning sessions, including programs led by Jagged Little Pill star Lauren Patten and The Arctic Cycle Artistic Director Chantal Bilodeau. All events take place at 1 PM ET on Zoom. Things kick off with “How to Succeed in Creating a Sustainable TV and Film Shoot” September 10, hosted by Emellie O’Brien, founder and CEO of Earth Angel. Charles de Segundo, founder of Impact Delta and Climate Reality Leader, leads “Money Makes the World Go ‘Round: Using Your Investments to Take Climate Action” September 17. Next month, Patten welcomes Anthony Oyakhilome Justice, Sarah Goody, and more young climate activists for “It’s Not a Moment, It’s a Youth Climate Movement” October 1. Bilodeau focuses on the narrative with “Why We Tell the Story: Climate Storytelling” October 8.

Radio Free Birdland Presents Telly Leung September 3

The Radio Free Birdland concert series continues September 3 at 7 PM ET with a concert from Godspell, Allegiance, and Aladdin star Telly Leung. Featuring musical direction by Gary Adler and J.J. Johnson on viola, the evening will chart Leung's musical journey from Brooklyn to Broadway. Expect songs by Kander and Ebb and Kelly Clarkson, plus tunes from The Lion King, Allegiance, Rent, and Aladdin. The pay-per-view concert series, presented Tuesday and Thursday nights, features a mix of Broadway, jazz, and cabaret performers. Each show is filmed with three cameras and socially distanced musicians. Longtime Birdland staffers Ryan Paternite produces and directs, and Jim Caruso serves as producer. Click here for more information.

Heartbeat Opera's 2020–2021 Lineup

Heartbeat Opera will begin its upcoming season with a series of digital soirées. Dubbed The Secret Sauce, the seven streaming events will take place September 14–20 via Zoom and offer a retrospective look at the indie classic arts company through videos, interviews, sneak peeks, and more. Hosts will include Jeanine Tesori, Julia Bullock, and Liz Diamond. Breathing Free, a virtual song cycle featuring excerpts from Beethoven's Fidelio and works by such Black artists as Harry T. Burleigh, Langston Hughes, and Anthony Davis, will premiere this winter. The lineup concludes in spring 2021 with Heartbeat's first commission: The Extinctionist. Based on the play by librettist Amanda Quaid, the opera is composed by Daniel Schlosberg and follows a woman who comes to realize the only effective way she can save future generations from climate change is to sterilize herself. Louisa Proske will direct.

Los Angeles Orchestra Fellowship Recipients Revealed

Violist Wilfred Farquharson, violist Jay Julio Laureta, horn player Malik Taylor, and cellist Myles Yeazell have been selected as the second class of the Los Angeles Orchestra Fellowship, a partnership between Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and USC Thornton School of Music. The quartet of BIPOC musicians will receive a range of practical and in-the-field experience, mentorships, and compensation and housing benefits throughout the three-year training program. The Fellowship was developed in response to a 2016 report that indicated that less than 5% of America's orchestra workforce is African-American, Hispanic, or Native American.