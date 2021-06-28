In the News: Judith Light Joins HBO's Julia, Ali Stroker Joins Netflix's Ozark, More

Plus: Jason Robert Brown's Subculture concert starring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean gets a vinyl record release.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Shoshana Bean and Derek Klena Set for Hollywood Concerts

The Bourbon Room Hollywood will reopen its doors in July with a live concert series including Broadway favorites Shoshana Bean and Derek Klena. The 250-seat theatre was built for the Hollywood production of Rock of Ages, which plans to return to the venue next year, but in the meantime, the space will host a genre-spanning lineup of shows, concerts, and artists. Brian Justin Crum and Katya kick things off July 16–17 with music, drag, and dance, followed by Tony nominee Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill) with a solo concert of his favorite Broadway tunes on July 24–25. Shoshana Bean rounds out the month July 29–31 with a concert of fan favorites from her three solo albums. For The Record Live: Tarantino takes The Bourbon Room Hollywood stage for an open-ended run beginning in August, turning the soundtracks of iconic Tarantino films into thrilling immersive theatrical experiences. For more information, visit BourbonRoomHollywood.com.

Judith Light Joins Cast of HBO's Julia

Two-time Tony winner Judith Light will play publisher Blanche Knopf in the upcoming HBO series about Julia Child, Deadline reports. Julia stars Sarah Lancashire as the famous author of Mastering the Art of French Cooking, with Tony winner David Hyde Pierce set to play her husband, American diplomat Paul Child. The eight-episode series also stars Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Fiona Glascott, Isabella Rossellini, and Tony winners Bebe Neuwirth and Jefferson Mays. Daniel Goldfarb wrote the pilot for the series, which is currently in production.

Ali Stroker Joins Ozark

In other "Tony winners on the small screen" news, Tony Award winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!, Spring Awakening) has been tapped to appear in the fourth and final season of Ozark. Also joining the Netflix drama is Queen of the South’s Veronica Falcón, with the former as Charles-Ann (an old friend of Ruth’s mother) and the latter as Camila Elizonndro, the sister of Omar Navarro. The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

Cast of The Prom Guest on a Live Episode of The Theatre Podcast

The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales, in association with Broadway Podcast Network, will stream a special live episode with Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen, Isabelle McCalla, Josh Lamon, and Michael Potts from the original Broadway cast of The Prom, along with four-time Tony-winning producer Dori Berinstein. The Prom guests join host Alan Seales for a discussion on the importance of the musical to them and to the queer community. The live Pride episode will stream on June 29 at 7 PM ET on YouTube with an audio-only version released The Theatre Podcast’s podcast feed as Episode 150.

Jason Robert Brown's Subculture Concert Starring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean on Vinyl

Today Craft Recordings and Concord Theatricals has released the limited edition vinyl for Tony-winning composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown’s spring 2020 virtual SubCulture concert featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean. Coming From Inside The House (A Virtual SubCulture Concert) was originally recorded for a one-night video streaming show on April 27, 2020, and released on digital platforms on December 18. The concert, originally presented as a benefit for the SubCulture staff and musicians from the Jason Robert Brown Artist-in-Residence concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic, features Grande’s performance of “Still Hurting” from his musical The Last Five Years and Bean singing "The Hardest Hill," a song written specifically for her. The album also features a bonus track, the world premiere recording of “Nothing’s Bigger Than Kong,” a song that was commissioned for (but ultimately not included in) the 2018 Broadway musical King Kong. The recording also features Brown's family: wife Georgia Stitt and children Molly Cate and Susannah. The vinyl and digital versions of the album are available here.

