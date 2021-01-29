In the News: Jujamcyn Partners With SeatGeek, New Musical Film From Joey Contreras

Plus: Carrie Manolakos and Max Sangerman star in new streaming musical Lights on the Radio Tower.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Jujamcyn Theaters Partners With SeatGeek Ticketing Platform

Jujamcyn Theaters has partnered with mobile platform SeatGeek to provide new ticketing technology for its five Broadway theatres. Upon the re-opening of venues, Jujamcyn's Broadway houses (the St. James Theatre, the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, the August Wilson Theatre, the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, and the Walter Kerr Theatre) will utilize SeatGeek to create a ticket that could include concessions orders, upgraded experiences purchasing, and more. SeatGeek currently has a strong presence in London's West End, and is growing with U.S. sporting events, but this partnership marks not only its first Broadway foray, its first New York-based client.

Carrie Manolakos and Max Sangerman Star in Lights on the Radio Tower

Five OHM Productions and Indie Theatrical have announced a streaming production of the new musical Lights on the Radio Tower, starring Carrie Manolakos (Mamma Mia!) and Max Sangerman (Smokey Joe's Cafe). The rock musical two-hander has a book and lyrics by Emily Goodson with music and additional lyrics by Kevin James Thornton. It tells the story of estranged siblings who reunite in their decaying childhood home after their father's death. The production, directed by Gabriel Barre, will stream March 5-25 on Five OHM TV. For tickets, click here.

Joey Contreras' New Musical In Pieces to Be Released as Film

The feature film adaptation of composer-lyricist Joey Contreras' song cycle, In Pieces, will receiive a limited online release beginning April 23. The musical examines the unpredictable journey of romantic lives. Louis Rayneau directs the film from Future Spotlight Productions, with choreography by Rachel Sargent. Ticket information and casting will be announced shortly.

