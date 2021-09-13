In the News: Kate Rockwell, Teal Wicks, More in Broadway Booker Concert, TheaterMakers Summit Details Announced, More

Plus: Catch a glimpse of the (fictitious) Captain America musical in the new trailer for Hawkeye.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Kate Rockwell, Teal Wicks, More Featured in Broadway Booker Concert

The new website, Broadway Booker, will present a one-night-only concert at Birdland Jazz Club on October 18 to introduce audiences to just a few bookable Broadway stars from their roster available for both virtual and in-person events, including concerts, Q&As, and even virtual masterclasses and lessons. Performers scheduled to appear include Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Tally Sessions (Big Fish), Dee Roscioli (Wicked), Kirsten Scott (Rock of Ages), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Justin Sargent (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) and Ryann Redmond (Frozen). For concert tickets, click here.

5th Annual TheaterMakers Summit Will Stream in November

Ken Davenport and The TheaterMakers Studio will present the fifth annual summit virtually November 6–8, featuring a series of panels and presentations about the business of Broadway. Participants include Sierra Boggess, Andrew Lippa, Douglas Lyons, Daniel Mertzlufft, Steve H. Broadnax III, Sammi Cannold, Dori Berinstein, Georgia Stitt, and more, covering everything from racial equity in the industry to TikTok musical theatre. For more information, visit TheaterMakersSummit.com.

The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show at Joe's Pub

The scantily-clad cabaret group will return to Joe's Pub on November 1 at 8 PM ET with its Halloween show featuring songs from the cult hit Rocky Horror Show. The Skivvies' Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina will be on stage with special guests including Tony winner Michael Cerveris, Tony nominees Tom Hewitt and Alison Fraser, Nick Adams, J. Harrison Ghee, Krysta Rodriguez, Travis Kent, Christina Bianco, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Marissa Rosen, Nathan Lee Graham, and Rob Morrison. For tickets, click here.

Micaela Diamond, Hannah Corneau, and More in Benjamin Velez Concert

Adelphi University will present a showcase of the work of Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Benjamin Velez on September 25. Benjamin Velez, a Larson Legacy Concert will feature performances by Lincoln Clauss (Bat Out of Hell), Hannah Corneau (Wicked), Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Marissa Rosen (Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls), and more to be announced. Composer-lyricist Velez will present works from his original musicals including the Broadway-aimed Kiss My Aztec, Afterland, Borderline, Boomerangs, and an untitled Young Einstein musical. Velez produces alongside Ruthie Fierberg. For tickets, click here.

Plus: Take a look at the trailer for Marvel Studios' Hawkeye, which prominently features Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne theatre with a marquee-takeover by Rogers: The Musical, the fictional Captain America musical that Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye character takes his family to see. There's even a glimpse at said musical with an Avengers-packed stage shown later in the trailer. (Is that Thor and Loki in a dance battle? Is that Adam Pascal? What is happening here?) The series begins streaming November 24 on Disney+.