In the News: Katrina Lenk and Amber Gray to Star in New The Civilians Musical, Experience Odd Man Out Blindfolded, More

Plus: Bucks County will welcome Christy Altomare, Melissa Errico, and more for its concert series.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Katrina Lenk, Amber Gray, More Set for Against Women & Music

The Civilians will present an online concert reading of the new musical Against Women & Music, co-written by Kate Douglas and Grace McLean, at 7:30 PM ET May 6. The musical is billed as “absurdist-horror Victorian chamber musical.” It was developed in The Civilians R&D group, which crafts new works from creative investigations, and is inspired by a lecture by James Kennaway on his book Bad Vibrations: The History of the Idea of Music as a Cause of Disease. The cast includes Tony winner Katrina Lenk (The Band’s Visit), Tony nominee Amber Grey (Hadestown), Andrew Kober (Beautiful), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet), Scott Stangland (The Great Comet), Kuhoo Verma, and Natalie Walker. Sarna Lapine directs, with music direction by Simone Allen. To register, visit TheCivilians.org.

Explore the Dark and Heighten the Senses in Odd Man Out

A new interactive theatrical production of Odd Man Out from Pitchblack Immersive Experiences invites audiences to go on a multi-sensory journey—all while being blindfolded. Written by Martín Bondone and directed by Bondone, Carlos Armesto, and Facundo Bogarín, the story begins with a travel box sent to audiences’ home address that will allow them to be a part of the story. It continues as an audio play in the darkness, following the journey of a blind musician flying home from New York to Buenos Aires after decades of self-exile. Odd Man Out debuted at Argentina's Teatro Ciego, which employs artists and technicians with visual disabilities in all their work. A portion of the proceeds will go to Visions, which provides services for the blind and visually impaired. Performances are available in English and Spanish; click here for tickets.

Christy Altomare, Melissa Errico, More Set for Bucks County Concerts

Bucks County Playhouse, located in New Hope, Pennsylvania, will host a series of cabaret acts from stage favorites as part of its Broadway Spotlight Concert Series. The lineup, curated by Jim Caruso, features Tony nominees Melissa Errico (Amour), Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages), and Sally Mayes (She Loves Me), as well as Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Karen Mason (Mamma Mia!), and cabaret favorites Natalie Douglas and Billy Stritch. The socially distanced performances are scheduled throughout the spring, from May 15 through June 13. Visit BCPTheater.org for tickets and more information.

