In the News: Keala Settle Performs Live in London, Sophie Okonedo Joins Modern Love

Plus, Broadway’s Best Shows' Show of Titles streaming concert reschedules to June 13.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Keala Settle Live From London This December

Powerhouse performer Keala Settle will present a one-night-only concert at London's Cadogan Hall December 22. The singer was Tony-nominated for 2013's Hands on a Hardbody and has since appeared in Waitress and Les Misérables. After her role in the film The Greatest Showman and her breakout soundtrack hit "This Is Me," Settle joined co-star Hugh Jackman on his 2019 world tour. "After the past year and a half we have had, I have learned and understood more about my voice and the healing power of music. This concert is filled with music that has helped heal me and rediscover life. I cannot wait to share it with you all," Settle said in a statement. The concert is produced by Fourth Wall Live, a new collaboration between boutique concert producer Club 11 London and theatrical producers DLAP Entertainment. Tickets go on sale here May 28.

Sophie Okonedo Is in Modern Love

Tony winner Sophie Okonedo (The Crucible, A Raisin in the Sun) has joined the Season 2 ensemble cast of Amazon's anthology series Modern Love, along with The Crown's Tobias Menzies, Deadline reports. The series was developed by showrunner and executive producer John Carney, based on the New York Times column of the same name. Other previously announced theatre alumni in the Season 2 cast include Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Maria Dizzia (In the Next Room), Susan Blackwell ([title of show]), Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Isaac Powell (West Side Story), and Ben Rappaport (Fiddler on the Roof), alongside screen names including Minnie Driver, Kit Harrington, Anna Paquin, and Miranda Richardson. Season 2 of Modern Love drops August 13, with all eight episodes available at once.

Show of Titles Reschedules Streaming Premiere

The upcoming Show of Titles streaming concert from Broadway's Best Shows, previously announced for June 8, has been rescheduled. The star-studded cabaret of Broadway talent singing musical theatre title songs will now premiere at 7 PM ET on June 13, available for streaming for four days only. Cast details have slightly shifted as well, with Joshua Henry no longer appearing in the concert and John Leguizamo now scheduled to make a special appearance. Proceeds for the concert will benefit The Actors Fund. For more information, visit BroadwaysBestShows.com.