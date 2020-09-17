In the News: Keen Company Announces 2020–2021 Season, Anna Karenina to Stream Online, More

Plus, watch Broadway alum Brad Gibson's powerful new music video, "Fool."

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

Keen Company’s 2020–2021 Digital Season Announced

Off-Broadway’s Keen Company has announced programming for its 2020–2021 digital season, including a slate of world-premiere radio plays, readings, and a conversation series with stage favorites. The radio play series Hear/Now begins in October and continues through June 2021, with new works by Pearl Cleage, Kate Cortesi, finkle, James Anthony Tyler, and Melissa Li and Kit Yan. In addition, four-time Oscar nominee Marsha Mason is set to star in a virtual reading of Sorry, Wrong Number by Lucille Fletcher. A presentation of Howard Koch’s adaptation of War of the Worlds is also planned with dates and additional casting to be announced.

New this season is Keen After Hours every Monday night at 6:30 PM ET on the theatre’s website and Facebook page. The first guests scheduled to appear are George Salazar (September 21), Brenda Pressley (September 28), Kate Baldwin (October 5), and Mason (October 19).

Watch New Music Video for Brad Gibson's "Fool"

Brad Gibson (Broadway's A Bronx Tale, Rocky, The Lion King) has released a music video for his song "Fool," featuring Gibson, Michael Rishawn, Alexander Anderson, Gerald Ceasar, Rodrick Covington, Zachary Downer, Gabriel Hyman, and Darius Wright. The video concludes with the message, "To the little Black boys left in the margins: You are beautiful. You are powerful and fragile. You are complex and resilient. You are worthy. May you be seen and protected, not just by our ancestors, but by all of us." Watch the video below.



Anna Karenina Will Stream Online September 19

Broadway On Demand will stream Moscow Operetta Theatre’s production of Anna Karenina, based on the novel by Leo Tolstoy, September 19 at 7 PM ET. Presented in Russian with English subtitles, the musical was captured in front of a live audience in 2018. Anna Karenina features music by Roman Ignatyev and a new libretto by Yuliy Kim. The company includes Ekaterina Guseva, Sergey Lee, Alexander Marakulin, Natalia Bystrova, Denis Demkiv, Andrey Alexandrin, Karine Asiryan, Maxim Zausalin, Oxana Lesnichaya, Lika Rulla, Alexander Markelov, Ella Merkulova, and Stanislav Bezgin. Click here for tickets.

Watch the Trailer for Bloomywood, Starring David Meyers and More

Performer-playwright David Meyers and director Rory Leland have created a new web series, titled Bloomywood, about artists trying to make it. Michael Bloomstein wants to write his life story for a major Hollywood studio—except he’s never been to Hollywood, his life is uneventful, and he has no connections or money. As he chases his dream, Michael will see the highs and lows of L.A., questioning along the way if he really has what it takes to make it. The mockumentary stars Meyers, Krishna Smitha, and Colleen Doyle. Check out the trailer below. All episodes are available to stream on YouTube.

