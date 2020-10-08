In the News: LaChanze, Billy Porter, Stephanie Hsu Set for Virtual Play That Kindness, Watch Trailer for The West Wing Reunion Special, More

Plus: Watch Arnetia Walker sing the new, inspirational Henry Krieger song, "Just One Step."

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

LaChanze, Billy Porter, Stephanie Hsu, More Set for Virtual Play That Kindness: Nurses in Their Own Words

V (formerly Eve Ensler) spotlights the nurses on the frontlines in the new virtual play That Kindness: Nurses in Their Own Words, which will be presented virtually by the Brooklyn Academy of Music October 15 at 7 PM ET. The event will feature Tony winners Billy Porter and LaChanze, Ed Blunt, Connie Britton, Rosario Dawson, Stephanie Hsu, Liz Mikel, Rosie O'Donnell, Dale Soules, Marisa Tomei, and Monique Wilson, with original music by Morley and company. The free virtual event is also raising money to support nurses, doctors, and other healthcare professionals; all donations will go to The Brooklyn Hospital Center.

Jenn Colella Will Host Rhinebeck Writers Retreat Fundraiser

Tony nominee Jenn Colella will host the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat’s virtual fundraiser, Songs of our Summer, November 12 at 7:30 PM ET. The Come From Away star will introduce the retreat’s 2020 class, including Grace McLean, Adam Chanler-Berat, and Tidtaya Sinutoke, who developed nine new works over the summer as part of a virtual residency. Broadway artists, to be announced shortly, will perform a song from each musical. Click here for tickets.

Arnetia Walker Sings New Henry Krieger Song

Dreamgirls and Side Show composer Henry Krieger and actor Robert Joy have written "Just One Step," a theme song for Just One Step for Democracy, the new coalition of creative artists to get out the vote. With additional lyrics by Rona Siddiqui and additional music by Grammy winner Tom Saviano (who produced and arranged), the song features vocals by Dreamgirls' Arnetia Walker with direction by Stephen Nachamie. Watch the video below, and visit JustOneStepforDemocracy.com.



Atlanta's Alliance Theatre Announces Schedule Changes

The Alliance Theatre's upcoming drive-in production of A Christmas Carol: The Live Radio Play will be presented December 4–23 at the Summerhill Lots at Georgia State University’s Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, with a stage for live actors and big screens providing a live concert-style experience. The Alliance’s production of A Very Terry Christmas, originally planned for an in-person run on the Coca-Cola Stage, will now be filmed for streaming on Alliance Theatre Anywhere. In the filmed production, writer and star Terry Burrell will visit iconic Atlanta holiday destinations while sharing stories and jazz-inspired versions of favorite holiday songs. Additionally, the family production, Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, which was filmed in March before the pandemic, will be streamed beginning October 21. The latter replaces the animated production, Sit-In, which will now premiere in early 2021.