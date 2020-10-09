In the News: LaChanze, Michael Cerveris, More Will Honor Billy Porter at Rockers on Broadway, Ashley Park Joins Musical Series Girls5eva, More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   In the News: LaChanze, Michael Cerveris, More Will Honor Billy Porter at Rockers on Broadway, Ashley Park Joins Musical Series Girls5eva, More
By Andrew Gans, Dan Meyer, Ryan McPhee
Oct 09, 2020
 
Plus: Watch Midori Francis and Austin Abrams in the trailer for Dash & Lily.
LaChanze, Michael Cerveris, and Billy Porter
LaChanze, Michael Cerveris, and Billy Porter

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

LaChanze, Michael Cerveris, and More Will Honor Billy Porter at Rockers on Broadway Benefit
This year's Rockers on Broadway concert, subtitled Band Together, will be presented virtually November 9 at 7:30 PM ET on Broadway on Demand. The evening of music, which honors industry members who have inspired and enhanced the community, will celebrate the previously announced Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, Pose) with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Rockers creator Donnie Kehr will direct the evening featuring socially distanced performances from Porter, Tony winners Michael Cerveris and LaChanze, Tony nominees Constantine Maroulis, Adam Pascal, and J. Robert Spencer, Rick Negron, Morgan James, Jen Perry, Donnie Kehr, Ryan Peete, Ryann Redmond, and Isabel Gottfried with special guests Alexa Ray Joel, Ginger Minj, Julie Halston, Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, Randy Rainbow, and Grammy and Tony winner Cyndi Lauper. Ben Cameron hosts.

The creative and producing team also includes executive producers Cori Gardner and Y. Dolly Fox, music supervisor Henry Aronson, and producers Michael T. Clarkston and Jessica Carollo. Presented by The Path Fund Inc., the concert will benefit The Path Fund’s Community Relief Grant Program, Broadway Bound Kids, The Felix Organization, and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. For tickets and more information, go to RockersonBroadway.com.

Broadway Alums Join Dancing Through... Streaming Event
A virtual dance piece from Theatre Dance Vietnam titled Dancing Through... will premiere October 30 at 8 PM ET. Directed by Elizabeth Troxlerand featuring choreography by Richard Stafford, James Kinney, Ryan VanDenBoom, Michael Mindlin, Kristyn Pope, Danielle Diniz, Andrea Brodine, Jill Kenney, and James Alonzo White, the event aims to promote theatre and dance in Vietnam and the world at large. Over 100 artists from across the world take part in the performance (filmed under COVID-19 safety guidelines), including Morgan Marcell (Hamilton), Jessica Lee Goldyn (Hello, Dolly!), Aaron J. Albano (Newsies), Eliza Ohman (Hamilton), Dennis Stowe (Shrek), Caleb Marshall (Moulin Rouge!), Jennnifer Gruener (West Side Story), Khori Petinaud (Moulin Rouge!), Coral Dolphin (MJ the Musical), Kendrick Samuel (The Illusionists), Evan Kasprzak (Cats), Josh Drake (Aladdin), and Jovan Dansberry (King Kong). For tickets, visit TheTankNYC.org.

Ashley Park
Ashley Park Marc J. Franklin

Ashley Park Joins Tina Fey Musical Series Girls5eva
Mean Girls Tony nominee Ashley Park, who can currently be seen in Netflix's Emily in Paris, will have a recurring role in Girls5eva, the in-development musical comedy series from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino. According to Deadline, she'll play Ashley, who held the short-lived girl group together in the late '90s. The cast also features the previously announced Sara Bareilles, Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps.

Watch Midori Francis and Austin Abrams in the Trailer for Dash & Lily
The new holiday romantic comedy series Dash & Lily, starring Drama Desk recipient Midori Francis (The Wolves, Usual Girls) and Austin Abrams, debuts on Netflix November 10. Check out the teaser trailer below. The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical and Be More Chill book writer Joe Tracz serves as showrunner for the series, based on the popular YA books of the same name. The show also features stage regular Michael Park, Broadway alum Troy Iwata, Dante Brown, and Keana Marie, with Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment and Nick Jonas’ Image 32 producing.

Cast of George Street Playhouse's Conscience Will Reunite for Virtual Readings
The original cast of Tony winner Joe DiPietro’s Conscience, previously seen at the George Street Playhouse prior to the shutdown, will reunite for virtual readings October 27-30. The readings will reunite the original cast—Tony winner Harriet Harris as Senator Margaret Chase Smith, Lee Sellers as Senator Joseph McCarthy, Mark Junek as the strategist William C. Lewis, Jr., and Cathryn Wake as Jean Kerr, McCarthy’s researcher and later his wife. David Saint directs. On June 1, 1950, Senator Margaret Chase Smith stood on the Senate floor and delivered her “Declaration of Conscience'' in a historic moment of political courage. A donation of $25 is suggested for the reading; donations of $5 and above are also appreciated and will support George Street Playhouse’s mainstage and virtual programming. For ticket information visit GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org.

Production Photos: Conscience at the George Street Playhouse

Production Photos: Conscience at the George Street Playhouse

11 PHOTOS
in <i>Conscience</i>
Cathryn Wake, Lee Sellars, and Harriet Harris in Conscience T. Charles Erickson
in <i>Conscience</i>
Cathryn Wake, Lee Sellars, and Harriet Harris in Conscience T. Charles Erickson
in <i>Conscience</i>
Lee Sellars in Conscience T. Charles Erickson
in <i>Conscience</i>
Lee Sellars and Harriet Harris in Conscience T. Charles Erickson
in <i>Conscience</i>
Cathryn Wake and Lee Sellars in Conscience T. Charles Erickson
in <i>Conscience</i>
Lee Sellars and Harriet Harris in Conscience T. Charles Erickson
in <i>Conscience</i>
Mark Junek, Harriet Harris, Cathryn Wake, and Lee Sellars in Conscience T. Charles Erickson
Cathryn Wake and Lee Sellars in <i>Conscience</i>
Cathryn Wake and Lee Sellars in Conscience T. Charles Erickson
in <i>Conscience</i>
Harriet Harris and Mark Junek in Conscience T. Charles Erickson
in <i>Conscience</i>
Harriet Harris in Conscience T. Charles Erickson
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.