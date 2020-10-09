In the News: LaChanze, Michael Cerveris, More Will Honor Billy Porter at Rockers on Broadway, Ashley Park Joins Musical Series Girls5eva, More

Plus: Watch Midori Francis and Austin Abrams in the trailer for Dash & Lily.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

LaChanze, Michael Cerveris, and More Will Honor Billy Porter at Rockers on Broadway Benefit

This year's Rockers on Broadway concert, subtitled Band Together, will be presented virtually November 9 at 7:30 PM ET on Broadway on Demand. The evening of music, which honors industry members who have inspired and enhanced the community, will celebrate the previously announced Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, Pose) with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Rockers creator Donnie Kehr will direct the evening featuring socially distanced performances from Porter, Tony winners Michael Cerveris and LaChanze, Tony nominees Constantine Maroulis, Adam Pascal, and J. Robert Spencer, Rick Negron, Morgan James, Jen Perry, Donnie Kehr, Ryan Peete, Ryann Redmond, and Isabel Gottfried with special guests Alexa Ray Joel, Ginger Minj, Julie Halston, Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, Randy Rainbow, and Grammy and Tony winner Cyndi Lauper. Ben Cameron hosts.

The creative and producing team also includes executive producers Cori Gardner and Y. Dolly Fox, music supervisor Henry Aronson, and producers Michael T. Clarkston and Jessica Carollo. Presented by The Path Fund Inc., the concert will benefit The Path Fund’s Community Relief Grant Program, Broadway Bound Kids, The Felix Organization, and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. For tickets and more information, go to RockersonBroadway.com.

Broadway Alums Join Dancing Through... Streaming Event

A virtual dance piece from Theatre Dance Vietnam titled Dancing Through... will premiere October 30 at 8 PM ET. Directed by Elizabeth Troxlerand featuring choreography by Richard Stafford, James Kinney, Ryan VanDenBoom, Michael Mindlin, Kristyn Pope, Danielle Diniz, Andrea Brodine, Jill Kenney, and James Alonzo White, the event aims to promote theatre and dance in Vietnam and the world at large. Over 100 artists from across the world take part in the performance (filmed under COVID-19 safety guidelines), including Morgan Marcell (Hamilton), Jessica Lee Goldyn (Hello, Dolly!), Aaron J. Albano (Newsies), Eliza Ohman (Hamilton), Dennis Stowe (Shrek), Caleb Marshall (Moulin Rouge!), Jennnifer Gruener (West Side Story), Khori Petinaud (Moulin Rouge!), Coral Dolphin (MJ the Musical), Kendrick Samuel (The Illusionists), Evan Kasprzak (Cats), Josh Drake (Aladdin), and Jovan Dansberry (King Kong). For tickets, visit TheTankNYC.org.

Ashley Park Joins Tina Fey Musical Series Girls5eva

Mean Girls Tony nominee Ashley Park, who can currently be seen in Netflix's Emily in Paris, will have a recurring role in Girls5eva, the in-development musical comedy series from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino. According to Deadline, she'll play Ashley, who held the short-lived girl group together in the late '90s. The cast also features the previously announced Sara Bareilles, Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps.

Watch Midori Francis and Austin Abrams in the Trailer for Dash & Lily

The new holiday romantic comedy series Dash & Lily, starring Drama Desk recipient Midori Francis (The Wolves, Usual Girls) and Austin Abrams, debuts on Netflix November 10. Check out the teaser trailer below. The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical and Be More Chill book writer Joe Tracz serves as showrunner for the series, based on the popular YA books of the same name. The show also features stage regular Michael Park, Broadway alum Troy Iwata, Dante Brown, and Keana Marie, with Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment and Nick Jonas’ Image 32 producing.



Cast of George Street Playhouse's Conscience Will Reunite for Virtual Readings

The original cast of Tony winner Joe DiPietro’s Conscience, previously seen at the George Street Playhouse prior to the shutdown, will reunite for virtual readings October 27-30. The readings will reunite the original cast—Tony winner Harriet Harris as Senator Margaret Chase Smith, Lee Sellers as Senator Joseph McCarthy, Mark Junek as the strategist William C. Lewis, Jr., and Cathryn Wake as Jean Kerr, McCarthy’s researcher and later his wife. David Saint directs. On June 1, 1950, Senator Margaret Chase Smith stood on the Senate floor and delivered her “Declaration of Conscience'' in a historic moment of political courage. A donation of $25 is suggested for the reading; donations of $5 and above are also appreciated and will support George Street Playhouse’s mainstage and virtual programming. For ticket information visit GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org.

