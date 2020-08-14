In the News: Laura Bell Bundy, Anika Noni Rose, Shoshana Bean Join Forces for Girl Power Anthem, an Outdoor Hair in London, More

Plus, watch a Wicked and The Sound of Music mash-up from acting couple Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

Hair on the Rocks

London's Turbine Theater will present The Turbine on the Jetty, a curated festival of live entertainment presented on a socially distanced jetty next to the Battersea Power Station, August 26–September 19. One of the events, a September 4–6 staging of the musical Hair, will feature Matt Croke (Aladdin), Danielle Fiamanya (The Color Purple), Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet), Grace Mouat (Six), Millie O’Connell (Six), Jodie Steele (Heathers), and Layton Williams (Everyone's Talking About Jamie). Arlene Phillips will direct with musical direction by Katy Richardson, design by David Shields, lighting design by Andrew Exeter, and sound design by Dan Samson. For more information click here.

Laura Bell Bundy Releases Girl Power Anthem With Anika Noni Rose and Shoshana Bean

Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) has teamed up with Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Caroline, or Change) and Wicked alum Shoshana Bean on a new single, “Get It Girl, You Go,” from Bundy’s upcoming album Women of Tomorrow, out spring 2021. Written by Bundy, Shea Carter, and Jeremy Adelman, the track is a female empowerment anthem with nods to Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and breaking the glass ceiling. “Women of any age need to know that it is OK to be ambitious, to have goals, a point of view, to want to care for their family and their country...or just one or the other,” said Rose. A music video will drop August 18, but in the meantime, listen to the song below.



LA Philharmonic Names New Fellows

Violinist Sydney Adedamola and violist Jarrett Threadgill will embark on a fellowship program from the Los Angeles Philharmonic beginning in September. This marks the third year of the initiative, and the first under its new name: Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen LA Phil Resident Fellows program (named after the newly appointed chairs). The program aims to support musicians from underrepresented populations and prepare them for competitions and auditions for professional orchestras.

Something Good (For Good)

Watch Husband-and-wife actors Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby, seen in the national tour of Disney's Frozen, perform a mash-up of “Something Good” from The Sound of Music and “For Good” from Wicked. The duo presented the medley in a recent socially distanced concert with music direction by Benjamin Rauhala. Colby has also been seen in Jersey Boys and The Sound of Music, while Bowman's credits also include Wicked, Evita, and Kinky Boots.

