In the News: Layton Williams, Jodie Steele Set for Hair at the Palladium, Da’Vine Joy Randolph Lands Role in The Lost City of D Film

Layton Williams, Luke Bayer, Jodie Steele Set for London Hair Concerts

Following a sell-out run as part of the Turbine on the Jetty season, a concert version of Hair, postponed from November due to the pandemic, will now be presented June 13 at the London Palladium and June 27 at Southampton Mayflower Theatre. Directed by Arlene Phillips, the cast will feature Luke Bayer (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dear Evan Hansen), Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet), Grace Mouat (Six), Millie O’Connell (Six), Jodie Steele (Six), and Layton Williams (Everyone’s Talking About Jamie). Click here for ticket information.

Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color Will Host Virtual Network Event

Broadway & Beyond, formed in December 2020 , has announced its next event with a virtual networking space March 31 from 6–8 PM ET, offering stage managers of color the opportunity to connect with established theatre industry professionals. Among the organizations participating are Disney Theatrical Productions, The Public Theater, and La Jolla Playhouse. Attendance is free, but candidates must register online by 5 PM ET on March 27. Panelists will be provided with the résumés of all confirmed participants in advance to engage directly with attendees in small break-out groups: Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional, and touring. Previous events include a Q&A with Kenny Leon and a resume workshop. Click here to register for the March 31 event.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Lands Role in The Lost City of D Film

Tony nominee Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Ghost The Musical, Dolemite Is My Name) will join Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Patti Harrison in the romantic comedy film The Lost City of D, according to Deadline. Paramount's action-adventure film will be directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, who are also working with Dana Fox on the draft. Bullock plays a romance novelist who gets stuck on a book tour with cover model Tatum; a kidnapping attempt subsequently leads them on a jungle adventure. Details of Randolph's role have yet to be announced.

ACTivate Awards Go to Six Regional Theatres

Theatre Forward and Bank of America will provide grants totaling $300,000 in the first round of its ACTivate Awards. The funding will be allocated evenly to six theatre companies around the country to use toward projects that advance Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion initiatives. Theatres receiving grants in 2021 are: Actors Theatre of Louisville (Louisville, Kentucky), American Conservatory Theater (San Francisco, California), American Repertory Theater (Cambridge, Massechusetts), Center Theatre Group (Los Angeles, California), The Old Globe (San Diego, California), and Trinity Repertory Company (Providence, Rhode Island).

