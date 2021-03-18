In the News: Lincoln Center Activate Will Present Anna Deavere Smith Series, Resounding Announces A Triassic Parq: The Musical Reunion Concert

Plus, Schubert-inspired immersive production The Wandering opens in April.

Read on for some more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Lincoln Center Activate Presents Three-Part Anna Deavere Smith Series

Lincoln Center Activate, which gears programming for arts professionals in the education and community engagement fields, will present a three-part series with Tony-nominated performer and playwright Anna Deavere Smith. First up, Smith joins scholar and educator Dr. Christopher Emdin of Columbia University April 6 for In Conversation: Anna Deavere Smith and Dr. Christopher Emdin to discuss "reimagining education and the role of the arts in opening possibilities and shaping futures." Then, Smith will give a keynote talk April 8 with a live Q and A, on the broad scope of education in America. The series concludes April 10 with a staged reading of By One Route, and By Another, a curated piece by Smith featuring portraits of real-life figures Margaret Mead, Kiersta Kurtz-Burke, Ntozake Shange, Trudy Howell, and Matthieu Ricard. For more information or to register, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Resounding Announces Reunion of Original Off-Broadway Company of Triassic Parq: The Musical

The immersive-audio entertainment company Resounding will present a reunion concert of Triassic Parq: The Musical as part of its month-long residency at Radial Park at Halletts Point Play. The musical, with music by Marshall Pailet, and a book and lyrics by Pailet, Bryce Norbitz, and Steve Wargo, will play three performances at the theatrical drive-in for both in-person and remote audiences May 21-23. Original Off-Broadway cast members Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Brandon Espinoza, Wade McCollum, Claire Neumann, Shelley Thomas-Harts, and Alex Wyse reprise their roles in a revised version of the musical, under the direction of Wargo and musical direction of Andy Roninson. The comedy musical "not parody," which looks at a famous dinosaur theme park story from a dinosaur's point of view, premiered at the 2010 NY International Fringe Festival, and ran at the SoHo Playhouse in 2012. For more information or ticketing, visit Resounding.live.

Streaming Date Change for Wilma Theater's Fat Ham

The previously announced world premiere of the digital production of Fat Ham by James Ijames from Philadelphia's Wilma Theater will now stream April 29-May 23. The play, a contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet, is being filmed on location in Virginia, and shot as a one-take film to retain the real-time storytelling of a play. It is directed by Morgan Green and stars Brennen S. Malone, Taysha Marie Canales, Kimberly S. Fairbanks, Jennifer Kidwell, Anthony Martinez-Briggs, Brandon J. Pierce, and Lindsay Smiling. For ticketing, visit WilmaTheater.org.

Immersive Production of Schubert-Inspired The Wandering Set for April

The new four-part interactive, immersive theatre experience The Wandering premieres online April 15-May 15. The production, inspired by the music of Franz Schubert, is presented both online through a narrative drama featuring the music of Schubert, and through physical tasks and ephemera shipped to ticket holders. Each of the four episodes contains a short film, an interactive object, an online experience, and an opportunity to connect with other audience members. The Wandering is created by Calista Small and Jeremy Weiss in collaboration with filmmaker Lara Panah-Izadi, designer Charlotte McCurdy, animator Zach Bell, theater artist Christine Shaw, graphic and print designer Irina Wang, web designer TanTan Wang, and executive producer Max Sauberman. The development of The Wandering has been supported by The Schwarzman Center at Yale University and the Innovation in Art Song Summit at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. For more information or ticketing, visit ExperienceTheWandering.com.

