In the News: LCT Spotlight Presents Bill Gunn's The Forbidden City, Watch a Virtual Broadway Clambake, More

Plus: The upcoming We Have to Hurry announces a VIP stage door experience.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

LCT Presents Audio Performance of The Forbidden City

LCT Spotlight Series continues April 29 with an audio performance of the 1989 Bill Gunn play The Forbidden City. The play is set in 1936 Philadelphia and centers on a middle-class Black family whose bonds are tested by the specter of a tragedy that occurred years ago in the Jim Crow south. It premiered at the Public Theater, directed by Joseph Papp. Seret Scott directs the production for LCT Spotlight, with a cast including James T. Alfred, Spencer Scott Barros, Derrick Baskin, Kyle Beltran, Ato Blankson-Wood, Jason Bowen, Alfie Fuller, John Benjamin Hickey, Roscoe Orman, Brenda Pressley, and Ray Anthony Thomas. Download The Forbidden City wherever podcasts are found, or by visiting LCT.org.

Get the VIP Stage Door Experience for We Have to Hurry

The Broadway on Demand's live streaming production of We Have to Hurry, starring Kathleen Chalfant and Elliott Gould, will include a virtual Stage Door ticket component. VIP tickets will come with an invite-only post show Q&A with the cast, which also includes Jeanne Lauren Smith and the playwright, Dorothy Lyman. All proceeds from the two-night event will benefit The Actors Fund Home East and West. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

A Real Nice (and Starry) Clambake

Jared Zirilli (Summer) gathered a few of Broadway's biggest and brightest stars together to sing "A Real Nice Clambake" from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel, for no other reason, it seems, than to all have a real good time. Look out for Lesli Margherita, Natasha Yvette Williams, Beth Malone, Emily Walton, Jeanna Dewaal, Austin Scott, Whitney Bashor, Caitlin Kinnunen, James Snyder, Nik Walker, Afra Hines, Kimberly Dodson, Ashley Blanchet, Lilli Cooper, Rachel Potter, Laura Osnes, Kate Rockwell, George Wendt), and Ben Fankhauser. Watch the video above. You'll be mighty glad you did.

