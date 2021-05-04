In the News: Lea Salonga, David Henry Hwang Named to API Impactful Leaders List, Rock-Baroque Hybrid My Cyrano to Play NYC

Plus: Watch schoolchildren take on the Disney musical Frozen in a trailer for the new documentary Curtain Up!.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Lea Salonga, David Henry Hwang, More Named to API Impactful Leaders List

A number of Asian and Pacific Islander theatre artists were included on Gold House’s 2021 A100 List, honoring API individuals who have made a substantial impact in the past year. Among those recognized are Jagged Little Pill producer Vivek J. Tiwary, Tony winners Lea Salonga and David Henry Hwang, Auli'i Cravalho, Daniel Dae Kim, Gemma Chan, George Takei, Kelly Marie Tran, and Riz Ahmed. “Recognizing the achievements of the AAPI community couldn’t be more timely than right now. The tragic events of the recent past only serve to underscore the need to celebrate the many ways Asian Americans contribute to our country and the world,” said Kim, who also served as an A100 Icon judge. Click here to see the full list.

Inaugural Recipients of Lloyd Richards New Futures Residencies Announced

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation announced actor-director-writer Shá Cage and actor-director Elizabeth Carter as the inaugural recipients of the Lloyd Richards New Futures Residencies, which pair mid-career BIPOC directors and choreographers pursuing institutional leadership with forward-thinking directors. In this inaugural year, the residencies were reserved for Black artists. Cage will spend the year-long residency with the Cornerstone Theater Company with Artistic Director Michael John Garcés in Los Angeles, while Elizabeth Carter will be mentored by Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Nataki Garrett. Named for the late, Tony-winning director of August Wilson's Fences, the residencies provide each recipient with a $40,000 grant, a place at each theatre’s artistic table, and health insurance. Each theatre will also support an ongoing relationship with the resident artist by employing them to direct in a subsequent season.

Rock-Baroque Hybrid My Cyrano to Play NYC in June

The Upper West Side’s West Park will be home to the premiere of My Cyrano, a rock-meets-baroque interpretation of Edmond Rostrand’s Cyrano de Bergerac by Tanya Lebedinskaya. Mariya Kotlova will direct the Russian-language presentation, running June 11 and 12. The cast features Andrey ‘Cheggi’ Chegodaev as Cyrano and Marina Wonder as Roxanne, along with Leo Grine, Carlo Maria Velardi, Gala Orlovskaya, Zeyna Gagne, Badimir, Lev Grzhonko, Vadim Kroll, Valentina Kvasova, Nina Ros, and Anna Zinenko. Chegodaev is also the front-man of the band The Blackfires, whose music will be featured. The performance is the latest installation from New Wave Arts and Salon Z’s “Inspired by Baroque” series. For tickets and more information, click here.

Andrew Lazarow Will Lead Rockwell Group's LAB

Andrew Lazarow has been named a director of Rockwell Group's LAB, the experience design and technology studio. The interactive designer will lead the LAB and its branded experiences, immersive environments, exhibitions, and pop-ups. Lazarow, who joins current LAB Directors Dan Marino and David Tracy, previously collaborated with Rockwell Group for the Norwegian Cruise Lines tour of Kinky Boots, The Terms of My Surrender, and My Very Own British Invasion. “I am so honored to take on this new leadership role at LAB at Rockwell Group,” he said. “The theatre has always been a place to show the possibility of a better future. Combining that with the studio’s history of creating immersive environments makes this a thrilling opportunity to bring the magic and imagination of theatre to our everyday world.”