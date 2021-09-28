In the News: Lea Salonga Tapped for Pretty Little Liars Reboot, Billy Porter and Henry Tisch Elected to Actors Fund Board

Plus: Theatre For a New Audience announces new casting for the fall run of Will Eno's Gnit.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Lea Salonga Joins Cast of Pretty Little Liars Reboot

The Miss Saigon Tony winner will appear as a series regular in the HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Variety reports. The series reboot is set in the present with a group of teen girls (the new "little liars") set to solve the identity of their mystery "Assailant" who is making them pay for the secret sins their parents committed 20 years ago. Salonga, along with newly announced cast members Elena Goode and Sharon Leal (Rent, Dreamgirls), will play the said parents. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is developing the spin-off, based on the books by Sara Shepard. Previously announced cast members include Chandler Kinney, Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles, Zaria, Mallory Bechtel, Alex Aiono, and Eric Johnson. No release date has been announced.

Billy Porter and Henry Tisch Elected to Actors Fund Board

The national arts-focused human services organization has elected Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, Pose) and producer Henry Tisch to join its board of trustees. IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb, chair of The Fund’s nominating committee, said, “Billy and Henry embody a dedication to helping and a commitment to the principles of The Actors Fund. Quite simply, they understand the challenges faced by the entertainment professionals who enrich all our lives and want to make sure our safety net is strong.” Porter's current projects include a development deal with Peacock for his Fruits of Thy Labor series, and his film directorial debut, What If?. Tisch is currently a co-producer of the upcoming Museum of Broadway and served on the creative development team at Disney Theatrical Group.

New Casting Announced for TFANA's Gnit

The Theatre for a New Audience production of Gnit, Will Eno's modern adaptation of Ibsen's Peer Gynt, will return to the Polonsky Shakespeare Center this season with a slightly altered cast list. The production had played only four preview performances prior to the shutdown, with a cast of six playing over 30 roles in the tale of Peter Gnit searching for Experience and the True Self. Joe Curnutte returns to his role as the title character, along with Jordan Bellow as Stranger 1 and Deborah Hedwall as Mother. Cast members new to this production are Christy Escobar as Stranger 2, David Shih as Town, and Jasmine Batchelor as Solvay. Gnit features sets by Kimie Nishikawa, costumes by Ásta Bennie Hostetter and Avery Reed, lighting by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Lee Kinney, and original music by Daniel Kluger.The show runs October 30–November 21, under the direction of Oliver Butler. For tickets, click here.

