In the News: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jennifer Lopez Re-Release Charity Single, Harlem Stage Presents Outdoor Jazz Concert, More

Plus, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine discuss Sunday in the Park with Christine Baranski in Town Hall digital event.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jennifer Lopez Re-Release Single to Benefit Orlando Victims

Five years after its initial release, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jennifer Lopez are re-releasing their single of “Love Make the World Go Round,” recorded in July 2016 to benefit the victims of the Pulse nightclub tragedy in Orlando. The re-release aims to continue to celebrate love, foster community, and raise additional funds to honor the victims, their families, survivors, and the community. Lopez and Miranda are again donating their royalties from the sales of the track, and Sony Music is donating its profits to the Hispanic Federation. The Hispanic Federation will donate amounts received to the onePULSE Foundation. “We wanted to revisit this song now, five years later, as the message of healing and love is more prevalent than ever,” said Miranda. “And following Pride Month, we wanted to continue celebrating love year round.”

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine Discuss Sunday in the Park With Christine Baranski

To celebrate the release of James Lapine's book Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created "Sunday in the Park With George," the pair will appear together in a digital conversation hosted by The Town Hall. Tony winner Christine Baranski, who was in the original Off-Broadway production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, will moderate the event. Like Putting It Together, Sondheim and Lapine will offer a behind-the-scenes look at their first musical collaboration. The virtual conversation will be held on the book release date, August 3. For ticketing, visit TheTownHall.org.

Harlem Stage Will Premiere Outdoor Concert Nocturnal Nubian Ball for Conscientious Ballers and Cultural Shot Callers

Harlem Stage, in partnership with Bryant Park, NYC Parks, and Jazzmobile, will present Craig Harris' Nocturnal Nubian Ball for Conscientious Ballers and Cultural Shot Callers. The live, outdoor summer concert event will be led by trombonist and composer Harris, featuring 97-year-old Sun Ra saxophonist Marshall Allen, with Harris’ own band, Nation of Imagination. The concert honors the music of the late icon artist Sun Ra, and pays tribute to Allen, who started working with Sun Ra in 1976, and leading the Sun Ra Arkestra since 1993. The concert will play Bryant Park August 12 and Marcus Garvey Park August 13, both concerts beginning at 7 PM ET. Harlem Stage will record the concert at the Gatehouse, with additional footage from both public concerts and bonus materials to be presented virtually later this fall. For more information, visit HarlemStage.org.

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals Program Will Present Two Streamed Showcases

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals kicks off a week-long intensive of workshops and panel discussions with Viral Monologues Nationals Edition, streaming July 20 from 6–10 PM ET. Forty-three writers under the age of 25 are participating in the 10th annual Nationals program, a rigorous professional training experience allowing the young artists opportunities to meet and work with industry peers. The program will culminate with the Nationals production of The 24 Hour Plays July 27. For more information on this year's writers, or to watch the two Nationals programs, visit 24HourPlays.com.

Marc Acito-Peter Kam-Liang Man Musical Sound of the Silk Road Makes World Premiere

The original Mandarin-language musical Sound of the Silk Road will make its world premiere July 23–25 at Xi'an China's Shaanxi Grand Theater. The musical will subsequently be installed at Xi'an's new Silk Road Paradise theme park, prior to an international tour. Directed by Gabriel Barre, Sound of the Silk Road features a book by Marc Acito, music by Peter Kam, and lyrics by Liang Man. The musical, incorporating acrobats, musicians, magicians, and puppets, follows the adventure of a teenage boy traveling back in time to the Han Dynasty, where he witnesses the old world opening the western routes bringing danger and glory and love. The production also has choreography by Hu Lei, scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Ding Jiyan, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Yuan Chuang, media design by Leigh Sachwitz/flora&faunavision, puppet design by Stefano Brancato, hair and makeup design by Chen JunJun, script translation by Qiu Ye (Phil Qiu), and musical arrangements by Jason Howland, Peter Kam, and Matthew Liu. Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment produces with Shaanxi Tourism Group's Legend Performances.

