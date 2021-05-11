In the News: Lisa Edelstein, Kathryn Hahn, and Tracee Chimo Pallero Are The Sisters Rosensweig, MTC Welcomes New Board Members

Plus, Tonya Pinkins, Ezra Knight, and Pat Bowie are among the actors cast in the Black Motherhood and Parenting New Play Festival.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Date and Casting Announced for The Sisters Rosensweig

Full casting has been announced for the Spotlight on Plays series production of Wendy Wasserstein's The Sisters Rosensweig. Joining the previously announced Kathryn Hahn as Gorgeous in the titular trio will be Lisa Edelstein (House, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce) as Sara and Tracee Chimo Pallero (Noises Off, The Heidi Chronicles) as Pfeni. Also featured in the cast are Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), John Behlmann (Tootsie), Chris Perfetti (Picnic), Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies), and James Urbaniak (Difficult People). Anna D. Shapiro directs the 1994 Tony-nominated comedy about sisterhood for Broadway's Best Shows, with proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, and the TDF Wendy Wasserstein Project. The production will stream 8 PM ET May 20, with on-demand viewing available for a short time. Click here for tickets.

Tonya Pinkins, Ezra Knight, and Pat Bowie Among Casts for Black Motherhood and Parenting New Play Festival

The 1st Annual Black Motherhood and Parenting New Play Festival has announced casting for the four plays comprising the streaming festival from Parent Artist Advocacy League and Blackboard Plays. Justin's Side by Eureka Lewis will open the festival, streaming May 20-27, presented by Oregon Shakespeare Festival, with a cast led by Troi Coleman, Alvin Christmas, and Broadway alum Ezra Knight (Pretty Woman, Mean Girls). Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, or Change) and Dallas local Morgan Calhoun will appear in the Bishop Arts Theatre Center presentation of Cynthia Grace Robinson’s WHAT IF...? May 27-31. Thirty by Melda Beaty streams June 3-7, starring Pat Bowie, Nikkole Salter, Dee Selmore, and LaKeisha Randle. The production of Thirty is partnered by Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Closing out the festival is Julie Taiwo Oni's The Break, streaming June 10-13, and partnered by Detroit Public Theater. For more information or tickets for the festival, click here.

Manhattan Theatre Club Welcomes New Board Members

Seven new members have joined the Manhattan Theatre Club Board of Directors. Elected over the course of the last year, the new members are Mary Baccash, vice president of investment banking at Goldman Sachs; Howard B. Fife, a principal from Westport Capital Partners; Clyde B. Jones III, senior vice president for institutional advancement with The Metropolitan Museum of Art; Gwendolyn Y. Ricks-Spencer, associate director of global executive positioning at EY; Joel von Ranson, a partner at Spencer Stuart; Richard Wesley, playwright; and Felicia Williams, senior vice president at Macy’s Inc. Board of Directors Chairman David C. Hodgson said of the new members, "Together, they bring a love for the theatre, as well as a broad range of skills and experience from the corporate, nonprofit, philanthropic, and artistic spheres. We look forward to benefiting from their unique perspectives and to working together in support of MTC’s mission.”

