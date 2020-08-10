In the News: London's Bridge to Reopen With Ralph Fiennes in David Hare Play, a Starry Righteous Reading, More

Plus: The long-running, immersive Off-Broadway hit Then She Fell has closed permanently.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

London's Bridge Theatre to Reopen in August With Ralph Fiennes

Tony winner Ralph Fiennes will star in David Hare’s new play Beat the Devil, about fighting COVID-19, at the Bridge Theatre in a production directed by Nicholas Hytner. Performances are scheduled to begin August 27 (pending approval from health and safety officials), kicking off a repertory of 12 solo plays that will be staged at the London theatre while maintaining social distance. Monica Dolan, Tamsin Greig, Lesley Manville, Lucian Msamati, Maxine Peake, Rochenda Sandall, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Imelda Staunton will reprise their performances from Alan Bennett‘s Talking Heads with two of his plays taking the stage per show. Three monologues—Inua Ellams’ An Evening with an Immigrant, Yolanda Mercy’s Quarter Life Crisis, and Zodwa Nyoni’s Nine Lives—round out the slate of fall programming.

Frank Wood, Denis O’Hare, More Set for Righteous

A free virtual reading of Jeff Cohen’s Righteous will take place August 24 at 7:30 PM ET, presented by The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center and Burke-Cohen Entertainment. Tony winners Frank Wood and Denis O’Hare will lead a cast that also includes Johanna Day, Jessica Hecht, Daniel Jenkins, Richard Kind, Peter Jacobson, Ned Eisenberg, Jimmy Burke, and Dee Pelletier. Shana Cooper will direct. Though the reading is free, registration is required; RSVP here.

Broadway's Best for Breast Cancer

On August 24, Broadway actor and breast cancer survivor Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked) will be part of Broadway's Best for Breast Cancer: Building a Life After Cancer, a virtual conversation presented by the Marlene Meyerson JCC. JCC Senior Director of Health and Wellness Caroline Kohles and master teacher, author, and psychologist Maria Sirois will also participate in the 6 PM presentation about moving forward after cancer. Click here to register.

Immersive Record Breaker Closes Off-Broadway

Third Rail Projects' Then She Fell, which suspended performances March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has permanently closed. The production played 4,444 performances over the course of seven-and-a-half years. Written, directed, designed, and choreographed by Zach Morris, Tom Pearson, and Jennine Willett in collaboration with the original cast, Then She Fell evoked the inner, psychological landscapes of Lewis Carroll (Alice's Adventures in Wonderland), Alice Liddell (the real Alice), and iconic characters from Carroll’s texts. Morris, Pearson, and Willett said in a joint statement, “We hope someday there will be another way to share Then She Fell again with audiences. We recognize the impact of this decision is great and affects many: the directors, staff, the many performers, designers, vendors, and partners, our audiences, and the culture of immersive theatre at large.”

Battery Dance Goes Digital

Battery Dance presents its annual festival virtually this year, with performances heading online August 14–22 (streaming at 7 PM ET each night). The lineup includes 52 filmed performances, including 28 premieres from 19 countries. Kicking off the 39th annual event is a program titled “Black Voices in Dance,” featuring Ervs Works Dance’s I-will I-Will-I-WILLLLL, Jamal Jackson Dance Company’s grEeneR grASsEs, Kafago Dance Ensemble’s CROSSROADS, and tenderheaded… from the Dorchell Haqq-helmed company D. Visit BatteryDance.org for the full lineup.

Get a "Piece of Me"

"Piece of Me," an original song by Sam Carner and Derek Gregor (Unlock’d, Island Song) from the new movie musical Triple Threat, has been released. Performed by Aury Krebs, who plays the role of Chiara, the song is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes. Featuring a score by Carner & Gregor as well as Dana Aliya Levinson, Triple Threat is written by Stacey Maltin and Jay DeYonker with direction by Maltin. Set in New York City’s vibrant arts scene, the film stars Maltin, Margarita Zhitnikova, DeYonker, Catherine Curtin, Mark St. Cyr, Neal Lerner, Gina Naomi, Krebs, Aramie Payton, Yurel Echezarreta, Megan Kane, Caleb Schaaf, Michael Varamogiannis, and Steven Rada.

