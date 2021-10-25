In the News: Love Actually Parody Casting, Adrienne Warren Honored at The Reckoning Halloween Party, More

Plus: Wicked and Waitress favorite Shoshana Bean lines up concerts on both coasts and across the Atlantic.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Bedlam Sets Launch Date for TV Show

Bedlam: The Series will premiere November 1 with three episodes. As previously announced , the show combines the plots of King Lear, The Merry Wives of Windsor, and The Merchant of Venice into a three-part season of mayhem. Written by Eric Tucker and Musa Gurnis and directed by Tucker, the series has already been seen at several film festivals, including the CHAIN Film Festival, Miami Indie Film Awards, Cannes World Film Festival, Montreal Independent Film Festival, and Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival. For more, click here .

Adrienne Warren Joins The Reckoning Halloween Party

As previously announced, Celia Rose Gooding and Reneé Rapp are hosting the party, presented by Broadway for Racial Justice and Broadway Black and taking place October 31 at RPM Underground. The evening will celebrate Warren immediately following her final performance in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Last month, the performer won the Tony Award for her title portrayal of the Queen of Rock & Roll. Warren is a co-founder of Broadway Advocacy Coalition and was recently announced to star as Mamie Till-Mobley, mother of Emmett Till, in ABC’s upcoming limited series Women of the Movement. She’ll also play Claudia Taylor in the Netflix movie Rustin.

Casts Set for New York and Chicago Stagings of Love Actually Musical Parody

Right Angle Entertainment will present productions of Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, based on the romantic comedy Love Actually, in Chicago and New York beginning in November. Written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, with music and orchestrations by Basil Winterbottom, performances will begin November 17 at Chicago's Apollo Theater and November 24 in New York at the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center. Both productions will play limited engagements through January 2, 2022. The Chicago cast will feature Ann Delaney, Jake Elkins, Ryan Foreman, Dan Plehal, Amanda Walker, and Christopher Wayland with understudies Daryn Alexus, Brie McClellan, and Dylan Obrochta. Leading the cast of the New York City staging will be Kayla Catan, Isaiah Hein, James Parks, Eric Peters, Joyah Spangler, and Tony Tillman with swings Thanos Skouteris and Amber Wright. The productions will be directed by Tim Drucker and choreographed by Brooke Engen, who helmed the 2019 world premiere. For more information visit LoveActuallyParody.com.

Shoshana Bean Will Offer Concerts in London, New York, and L.A.

Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Hairspray, Waitress) returns to in-person concerts with a series of holiday-themed evenings, Sing Your Hallelujah, beginning December 4 at London's Cadogan Hall. She will subsequently return to Harlem's Apollo Theater (where Bean streamed her Hallelujah concert during the pandemic) December 13, and she will play Los Angeles’ Immanuel Presbyterian Cathedral December 18. Special guests will join the Broadway favorite in each city. For tickets and more information, visit SingYourHallelujah.com.

The Acting Company Will Present Benefit Reading of Marcus Gardley Comedy

A staged reading of Marcus Gardley’s A Wolf in Snakeskin Shoes: Or The Gospel of Tartuffe will be presented November 8 at 7 PM at Florence Gould Hall to benefit The Acting Company. The send-up of Molière’s Tartuffe is set in Atlanta where The Righteous Reverend Prelate Prophetic Apostle Toof promises to lay hands on the terminally ill fast-food tycoon Archibald Beauregard Ichabad Organdy. The cast will include Denise Burse (Tyler Perry’s House of Payne), Jimonn Cole (X: or, Betty Shabazz v. The Nation), Leland Fowler (If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must be a Muhfucka), J.D. Mollison (Octet), Adrienne C. Moore (Orange Is the New Black), Chelsea Lee Williams (Girl From the North Country), and C. Kelly Wright (The Scottsboro Boys). Ian Belknap directs with music performed by the Broadway Inspirational Voices under the direction of Allen René Louis. The reading will also have decor and costumes by Sarita Fellows, lighting design by Devorah Kengmana, and sound supervision by Mark Van Hare. Visit TheActingCompany.org/Wolf for tickets.

Kathleen Turner Brings Solo Show Back to NYC

Stage and screen star Kathleen Turner will take the stage at The Town Hall in midtown Manhattan December 16 to present her solo show Finding My Voice. The commanding performer developed the act with director Andy Gale and music director Mark Janas in 2017 and has since performed it across the U.S. (including at NYC’s Green Room 42) and in London. Woven through behind-the-scenes tales are renditions of such American Songbook standards as “I’d Rather Be Sailing,” “On the Street Where You Live,” and “It’s Only a Paper Moon.” For tickets and more information, visit KathleenTurnerOnTour.com.

Plus: Check out the new lyric video for Josh Breckenridge’s “Go” below. The song appears on the Broadway alum’s debut album Monotony, released earlier this year. Breckenridge (Come From Away, The Scottsboro Boys) says the song is an exploration of depression and anxiety, both personal and universal: “In a world where we as a species are becoming more and more willing to acknowledge the truths of these ailments, I felt a responsibility to tell my story, and in turn, I’m sure, the stories of others.”

READ: Checking In With… Come From Away's Josh Breckenridge