In The News: Love in Hate Nation Gets Cast Recording, Nancy Piccione Steps Down From Manhattan Theatre Club

Nancy Piccione Steps Down at Manhattan Theatre Club

The theatre veteran was the company's director of casting since 1993, finding performers for productions both on and Off-Broadway in addition to development readings. The winner of seven Artios Awards, Piccione's credits include Choir Boy, Venus in Fur, Proof Outside Mullingar, Wit, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, and Top Girls. “Just one of the wonderful things about Nancy is how much she loves and respects actors,” said MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow. “She played a huge role in helping to enhance the artistic profile of Barry [Grove]’s and my company and we will be forever grateful for all her incredible work and tremendous contributions to the theatre.” A celebration of Piccione’s work is currently being planned for the 2021-2022 season, and MTC will announce new additions to the casting team at a later date.

Susan Stroman Will Present 3 Theatrical Events at Guild Hall

Scheduled August 27–29, with one presentation each evening at 8 PM, Stroman Presents! A Weekend Celebration with Broadway’s Celebrated Director Susan Stroman is part of the Hampton’s venue’s 90th anniversary season. First up is a conversation about The Producers for which Stroman served as the Tony-winning director and choreographer. Next is a preview of Marie, the new musical with a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Tiler Peck, Terrance Mann, Melissa Errico, and Dee Hoty will perform. Things wrap up with Errico, Hoty, Tony Yazbeck, and Laura Osnes starring in a preview of Stroman's in-the-works Crazy for You revival. Click here for more information and tickets.

Love in Hate Nation Original Cast Recording Coming

The Joe Iconis musical premiered at Two River Theater in 2019, with the cast reuniting August 2 to record and sights set on a fall release through Ghostlight Records. The cast included Sydney Farley, Amina Faye, Jasmine Forsberg, Lauren Marcus, Kelly McIntyre, Lena Skeele, Emerson Mae Smith, Ryan Vona, and Tatiana Wechsler. The musical, directed by John Simpkins, features music direction and vocal arrangements by Annastasia Victory, and music supervision and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen. The album will be produced by Iconis, Rosen, and Ian Kagey, with Two River Theater and Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producers.

