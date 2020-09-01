In the News: Maurice Hines Doc Honored at American Black Film Festival, Broadway Cares' Virtual Run Raises Over 80K, More

Plus: Watch Muny regular Richard Riaz Yoder's love letter to the theatre.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

Broadway Cares' Virtual 5K Raises Over $80K

Over 250 individuals took part in the Broadway Cares Virtual 5K August 22–23, which raised $81,854. The top fundraisers were Michael L. Emmel and Michael Rozzil, Bruce Sabbath, Michelle White, Jeremiah Hernandez, and Leo Galletto. Normally held in Manhattan, this year’s event was remote, allowing athletes and theatre lovers to complete the 5K anywhere in the world. The proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, helping those affected by COVID-19, HIV/AIDS, and other life-threatening illnesses.

Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back Wins Best Documentary at ABFF

The Hines Brothers documentary Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back won this year’s Jury Award for Best Documentary at the American Black Film Festival. Directed by John Carluccio and written by Tracy E. Hopkins, the movie follows the dance careers of Tony nominee Maurice Hines (Uptown… It's Hot!) and the late Tony winner Gregory Hines (Jelly's Last Jam). Check out a clip below of the duo talking about performing in London as soul was taking over the airwaves, leaving tap behind. Two of the film's producers, Ron Gillyard and Charles Randolph-Wright, have teamed up for the Broadway-aimed BeBe Winans bio-musical Born This Way, for which Randolph-Wright is attached to direct.

Theatre Raleigh Welcomes Laura Osnes



Theatre Raleigh will welcome two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein Cinderella, Bonnie & Clyde) as the special guest on Living Room LIVE! September 7 at 7:30 PM ET. The evening, which will be hosted by Artistic Director Lauren Kennedy Brady, will be available on YouTube. Those watching the show are asked to consider making a $10 donation instead of a ticket fee by clicking here.

Theatre Under The Stars Launches Webcast and Podcast

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Houston's Theatre Under The Stars will offer the TUTS Spotlight Webcast series and the TUTS Spotlight Podcast. The former premieres live on the organization’s Facebook September 9. The first episode, titled “Houston Strong,” features a conversation with artistic directors from several Houston theatre companies, including The Alley Theatre, Stages, Meca, Teatro de Gente and the Ensemble Theatre, hosted by TUTS Artistic Director Dan Knechtges. Also launching September 9 is the TUTS Spotlight Podcast. Hosted by TUTS Director of Community Engagement Israel Jimenez, the monthly podcast explores the TUTS vault of cast recordings. The TUTS Spotlight Webcast series will take place on the theatre’s Facebook page at TUTS.com.

Seattle Symphony Goes Streaming

Seattle Symphony will launch a new streaming service this fall, offering performances filmed live from the Benaroya Hall stage in lieu of in-person audiences. Concerts will be presented weekly, beginning with the “Season Opening Reimagined” featuring works by Mozart, Beethoven, and Mary D. Watkins with a special performance by vocalist-guitarist Whitney Mongré September 19. Access to that stream is free (as are tickets to an in-person drive in screening at Washington State’s Marymoor Park); annual passes for future programming start at $9.99 per month.

Love Letter to Theatre Folk

Richard Riaz Yoder (My Fair Lady, Hello, Dolly!) offers a love letter to theatre professionals around the world who are currently unemployed due to the ongoing pandemic in a solo video performance. Watch the video, which was part of the 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! series, below.

