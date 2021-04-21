In the News: Melinda Lopez and Joel Perez Share Secrets and Recipes In Black Beans Project, Theatre Royal Bath's Oleanna Transfers to West End

Plus, Andrew Lippa, Tom Kitt, Lauren Pritchard, and more will judge Taylor Louderman's annual musical theatre songwriting contest.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Melinda Lopez and Joel Perez Share Secrets and Recipes in Black Beans Project

Huntington Theatre Company will present Black Beans Project, a world premiere digital work by Huntington artist-in-residence Melinda Lopez and Joel Perez (Fun Home, Jesus Christ Superstar Live!). In the play, created specifically for a virtual presentation, Lopez and Perez play siblings who reconnect online to share a secret family recipe that forces them to reveal secrets of their own. Jaime Castañeda directs the piece, with sound design and original music by Mikhail Fiksel and video design by Hana S. Kim. Black Beans Project is available for on-demand streaming May 11-30. For ticketing or more information, visit HuntingtonTheatre.org.

Judges Announced for Write Out Loud Contest

The annual Write Out Loud Contest, founded by Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), has announced a roster of award-winning judges for the 2021 musical theatre songwriting competition. Joining the Write Out Loud team—Ben Rauhala (Broadway Princess Party), Hannah Kloepfer (Pitch In), Sarah Glugatch, Josh Collopy, and Louderman—will be composers Jay Adana (The Woodsman), Brandon “Blue” Hamilton (Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never), Tom Kitt (Next To Normal), Andrew Lippa (Big Fish, The Addams Family), Lauren Pritchard (Spring Awakening, Songbird), Benjamin Velez (Kiss My Aztec), Kit Yan (INTERSTATE), Nat Zegree, and one of the 2019 winners, Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect). Three winners will be selected and have their songs released as singles recorded by Broadway alums. Winners will also have their song showcased at an NYC concert along with songs from ten finalists. Submissions are currently in review, and 2021 winners will be announced later this spring.

Theatre Royal Bath's Oleanna Gets a West End Transfer

Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Jonathan Church Productions’ Oleanna will transfer to the West End’s Arts Theatre in July following a U.K. summer tour. The David Mamet two-hander played a sold-out run at Theatre Royal Bath in December. Rosie Sheehy and Jonathan Slinger will reprise their roles as student and professor in the midst of a sexual harassment allegation. Lucy Bailey directs the production for tour (stopping in Cambridge, Bath, Southampton and Malvern) and the West End, with design by Alex Eales. The London run is slated for July 21-October 23.

