In the News: Michael R. Jackson and Ashley Park Will Lead Master Classes for American Theatre Wing, More

Plus: New Normal Rep announces dates and casting for its streaming production of Nikkole Salter's Lines in the Dust.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Industry Pros Teach New Master Class Series for American Theatre Wing

The American Theatre Wing kicks off its Master Class Series June 10 with Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson and "Writing From Yourself." The interactive ATW master classes are designed to provide aspiring theatre artists with advice, insight, and training from industry pros. All classes are completely free and stream on the American Theatre Wing's YouTube channel. Upcoming classes include "Singing for Non-singers" with Broadway vocal coach Liz Caplan on July 13, "Musical Theatre Audition Class" with Tony nominee Ashley Park on August 26, and "Cue-ing a Musical" with Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, date to-be-announced. For more information, visit AmericanTheatreWing.org.

New Normal Rep Announces Dates and Casting for Lines in the Dust

Streaming theatre company New Normal Rep will present Nikkole Salter's Lines in the Dust, available on demand July 8–August 8. The story centers on a mother fighting for the best education for her daughter. Awoye Timpo will direct the cast featuring Melissa Joyner, Lisa Rosetta Strum, and Jeffrey Bean. It will feature costume design by Qween Jean, muti-media design by Afsoon Pajoufar, sound by Stan Mathabane, and original music by Alphonso Horne. The play was originally commissioned by Luna Stage and received its world premiered there in 2014. For tickets and more information, visit NewNormalRep.org.

John Lloyd Young Performs Live From Las Vegas

Tony winner John Lloyd Young will celebrate his July 4th birthday this year with an intimate one-night-only concert on July 9 at 10 PM ET from The Space in Las Vegas. John Lloyd Young: Solid Gold, Live From Las Vegas will be available for both live audience and pay-per-view live stream. Young, along with musical director Tommy Faragher, have a brand new set of songs, ranging from disco, classic '70s and '80s hits, and funk and soul tunes. For tickets and additional information, click here.

Plus: Check out a very '70s Sydney James Harcourt (Hamilton) promoting importance of the COVID-19 vaccine in this video for "Vaccinated (and it feels so good)," a parody of Peaches & Herb's "Reunited."

