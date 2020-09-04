In the News: Michael R. Jackson and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Named to Fortune’s 40 Under 40, Rockers on Broadway Will Honor Billy Porter

Plus, Tony winners Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, and Kelli O’Hara will offer voice lessons to benefit Roundabout Theatre Company.

Michael R. Jackson and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Named to Fortune’s 40 Under 40

Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop) and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge have been selected for Fortune’s 2020 40 Under 40 list in the media and entertainment category. In the past year, Jackson won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his musical about a Black, queer playwright trying to carve a space in the industry, and Waller-Bridge took home three Primetime Emmy Awards for the second season of the Amazon series based on her solo show. Up next for Jackson is the musical adaptation of the horror film Teeth. The next James Bond film No Time to Die, with a screenplay by Waller-Bridge, is scheduled to be released in November.

Sara Bareilles Drops Surprise Album

Tony nominee and Grammy winner Sara Bareilles has released a new album featuring her renditions of songs from the Apple TV+ series Little Voice. The series, which premiered earlier this year, follows a young girl embarking on a career in the music industry, with songs penned by the Waitress co-creator and star. Variety reports Bareilles purposefully waited to drop the album to let the previous recordings of the songs shine. More Love: Songs from Little Voice Season One is now available to stream across all digital platforms with a physical release set for November.

Rockers on Broadway Benefit Concert Will Honor Billy Porter

This year's Rockers on Broadway concert, subtitled Band Together, will be presented virtually November 9 at 8 PM ET. The evening of music, which also honors industry members who have inspired and enhanced the community, will celebrate Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, Pose) with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Rockers creator Donnie Kehr will direct the evening featuring socially distanced performances and special guest appearances. Presented by The Path Fund Inc., the concert will benefit The Path Fund’s Community Relief Grant Program, Broadway Bound Kids, The Felix Organization, and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Performers will be announced at a later time. For more information go to RockersonBroadway.com.

Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O’Hara Offering Voice Lessons to Support Roundabout Theatre Company

A host of Broadway celebrities are auctioning interactive experiences to fans in support of Roundabout Theatre Company as it continues to face a deficit following the COVID-19 shutdown. Among those participating are Tony winners Idina Menzel, Kelli O’Hara, and Kristin Chenoweth, who are offering 30-minute private voice lessons. Menzel’s auction will be made available as a sweepstakes with a small entry fee, powered by Prizeo.

Other stage and screen stars inviting fans to hang out virtually are Kristen Bell, Rachel Brosnahan and Michael Zegen, Alan Cumming, Sutton Foster, Victor Garber and Jennifer Garner, Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard, Neil Patrick Harris, Nathan Lane, John Lithgow, Rob McClure, Debra Messing, Sienna Miller, Liam Neeson, Phylicia Rashad, Chita Rivera and Scott Ellis, Blair Underwood, and Vanessa Williams. Powered by Charitybuzz, the bidding begins September 8 at 3 PM ET. Click here to view the items available.

La Jolla Playhouse Reveals September Lineup for Digital Without Walls Programming

San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse launches several digital offerings this month as part of its Without Walls (WOW) programming. Among the works is the previously announced immersive Portaleza by David Israel Reynoso (Sleep No More), in which at-home audiences are mailed a package to discover a new visual reality, beginning September 8. In addition, the live and kid-friendly The Wizards of Oakwood Drive, hosted on Zoom, has been extended through September 27. Finally, Animal Cracker Conspiracy’s The Society of Wonder will premiere its first episode in mid-September with a date to be announced. For more information about WOW, click here.

San Diego Theatres Form Theatre Alliance

Over 40 San Diego theatres—including small, volunteer companies as well as the Old Globe and La Jolla Playhouse—have joined forces with the San Diego Performing Arts League for the Theatre Alliance, which will share resources in an effort to help theatres reopen. The Theatre Alliance, the San Diego Tribune reports, will also tackle issues related to the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements, including a series of virtual discussions this fall. Click here for more information.

