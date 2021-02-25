In the News: Mill Girls EP Drops Featuring Nikki Renée Daniels, Alysha Deslorieux, and Nikhil Saboo, More

Plus: Black Broadway Men partners with Houston CARES on a fundraising initiative for Texas.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

New Musical Mill Girls Interactive EP Will Feature Nikki Renée Daniels, Alysha Deslorieux, and Nikhil Saboo

In celebration of International Women's Day, the new musical Mill Girls will release an interactive EP of four songs from the show featuring Hamilton alums Nikki Renée Daniels, Alysha Deslorieux, and Nikhil Saboo and Chicago actors Bri Sudia and Lucy Godinez. Mill Girls, with a score by Diana Lawrence and a book by Samantha Beach, centers on the Lowell, Masachusetts, textile workers, their activism, and the creation of America's first women's literary magazine. The EP will also include a bonus track of historical context Lowell National Park Ranger Allison Horrocks and UMass-Lowell Professor Robert Forrant. For more information, visit MillGirlsMusical.com .

Beehive Dramaturgy Studio Launches Anticapitalism for Artists Series

Beehive Dramaturgy Studio, a collective of professional dramaturgs, has partnered with actor Chris Myers, visual artist Stephanie Borgovan, printmaker Sofia Goodman, filmmaker Naiya Ambros, and actor Annie Fox to present a series of new programming titled Anticapitalism for Artists, aimed at raising class consciousness in the arts. Launching the weekend of March 19-21, events centered on the theme “Getting Capitalism Out of Art" will include panels, community discussions, and teach-ins. For more information, visit AnticapitalismForArtists.com. In addition to the new programming series, Beehive founders (Molly Marinik, Natasha Sinha, Jeremy Stoller and Jenna Ready) have invited 15 new affiliate dramaturg members to join the collective: Jess Applebaum, Ashley Chang, Adrian Centeno, Sandra Daley-Sharif, Iyvon Edebiri, Lewis Fender, Ali Keller, Rose Oser, Jocelyn Prince, Phaedra Michelle Scott, Aydan Shahd, Lizzie Stern, Arminda Thomas, Regina Victor, and Miriam Weiner.

Black Broadway Men Partners With Houston CARES for Texas Fundraiser

Black Broadway Men, a nonprofit service organization founded by Anthony Wayne, is partnering with Houston CARES, an affiliate of the National CARES Mentoring Movement, for a fundraising drive to support Texans affected by ongoing power crisis. All proceeds raised through the BBM campaign will be distributed by Houston CARES to provide African-American and underserved communities in the Third and Fifth Wards of Texas with food resources, housing assistance, and clean water. See the video below for more information, or click here to contribute.





Performer Kris Andersson Partners With Stream Ally for New Streaming Theatre Model

The world premiere of Dixie's Happy Hour, the new comedy from Kris Andersson and his drag persona Dixie Longate, will be the first title ushering in a new streaming model for theatre, allowing participating theatres to share revenue by simultaneously serving content to their individual audiences. The yet-to-be-named platform from Andersson and partner company Stream Ally will allow theatres to market and sell a show to their patrons while getting their own share of tickets sales. Dixie's Happy Hour is first being offered as a fundraiser for struggling theatres, with 80 percent of profits benefiting the theatre and the remainder used to offset the cost of the service. Twenty-two theatres across the country are currently utilizing the service and premiering Dixie's Happy Hour to their audience. For more information, click here.

Plus: Check out this music video from Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Kinky Boots) for his new single, "Tonight."

