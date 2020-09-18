In the News: Misty Copeland to Host Get Out the Vote Virtual Fundraiser, York Theatre Company Will Offer Merrily Reunion, More

Plus, check out the video launching Abingdon Theatre Company's #IWill Campaign with Judy Kuhn, Felicia Boswell, Kate Baldwin, and more.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

Misty Copeland Will Host Get Out The Vote Virtual Fundraiser

Dance Lab New York, dedicated to promoting the art form of choreography, has partnered with the women's equality organization Supermajority for a Get Out the Vote virtual fundraiser October 2 at 8 PM ET to celebrate the intersection of art and activism. Hosted by Misty Copeland, the ticketed event will feature appearances by Jane Fonda and Supermajority Co-Founder Cecile Richards. The fundraiser will also offer a sneak peek at the new musical Jeannette, co-authored by Hamilton star Ari Afsar and playwright Lauren M. Gunderson, based on the life of Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress. Attendees can expect to hear some of the original songs Afsar penned for the score, expressed in dance with creations from Dance Lab New York choreographers Karla Puno Garcia, Karen Sieber, and Yusha-Marie Sorzano. Tickets for this fundraiser are $250 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Ato Blankson-Wood, Kenny Leon, More Set for Lift Every Voice: A Virtual Anti-Racism Rally

Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play), Tony-winning director Kenny Leon, and more Broadway celebrities will join Broadway for Biden’s Lift Every Voice: A Virtual Anti-Racism Rally September 20 at 2 PM ET on Facebook. The rally includes interviews, filmed performances, and speeches—all in support of standing up for racial equity and justice, both on Broadway and across the nation. The event is produced by Girl from the North Country star Kimber Elayne Sprawl who will appear alongside choreographer James Alonzo, Mikayla Bartholomew, Ellis Dawson, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Blaine Alden Krauss, Renni Magee, choreographer Nicholas Palmquist, Kamille Upshaw, and Ryan Vasquez.

Join AAADT for National Dance Day With Digital Classes

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will host several virtual classes and workshops through its Ailey Extension programming to celebrate National Dance Day September 19 from 9 AM–8:30 PM ET. Founded in 2010, the annual celebration encourages people of all ages to incorporate dance into their lives. This year, students will have the chance to try West African, salsa, and capoeira dance styles; rehearse ballet technique; practice movement as exercise with pilates and zumba; and build confidence while moving to street styles during vogue and house. For a full list of classes, visit AileyExtension.com.

Abingdon Theatre Company Launches the #IWill Campaign With Judy Kuhn, Kate Baldwin, Felicia Boswell, More

Off-Broadway’s Abingdon Theatre Company has launched a new campaign to encourage artists to share what they’ll do on stage once it is safe to return. Check out the premiere #IWill video below. Over the next few weeks, ATC will release an array of “I Will” statements from stage favorites like Tony winner Frances Ruffelle, Tony nominees Judy Juhn, Kate Baldwin, Bill Russell, and Andrew Lippa, Olivier winner Ruthie Henshall, Felicia Boswell, Bobby Cronin, Florencia Cuenca, James Lecesne, Liz Mikel, Bianca Marroquin, Ilda Mason, Christina Sajous, Carrie St. Louis, Sally Ann Triplett, V, and Artistic Director Chad Austin.



Cast Set for Signature Reading of At the Full Yum

Virginia's Signature Theatre has announced casting for its upcoming reading of Rahima R. Rice's At the Full Yum, the first of four readings in its 2020–2021 SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Reading Series. Directed by Jared Shamberger, the September 21 reading will feature Valeka Jessica, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Avery Michael Johnson, and Jefferson A. Russell. The 7 PM reading will be followed by a discussion facilitated by Farah Lawal Harris and will remain online until October 12. At the Full Yum centers on opposites Darecia and Jacob as they struggle to co-parent their teenage son, Ohaji, in their Northeast D.C. neighborhood. When a riot that breaks out after a Black teenager is killed by police causes a lockdown, the two are trapped together— with Ohaji nowhere to be found. The reading will be available here.

York Theatre Company Will Present Virtual Merrily Reunion

York Theatre Company will kick off its fall season of virtual events September 23 at 7 PM ET with a live Show (and Tell!) reunion of its 1994 production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along. Join director Susan H. Schulman, musical director Michael Rafter, York's James Morgan, theatre historian Charles Wright, and cast members Danny Burstein, Malcolm Gets, Adam Heller, Christine Toy Johnson, Cass Morgan, Amy Ryder, and more. Click here to make a reservation. A Zoom link will be via email confirmation.

Please Join Me Webcast Will Celebrate Arts Workers

Broadway theatre manager and producer (and clarinetist) Joe Traina launches the new webcast Please Join Me with Joe Traina September 21 on the Anchor.fm platform. Guests scheduled for the upcoming weeks include Simon Jones, Mary Testa, Broadway musicians Pete McGuinness, Dan Willis, Scott Wendholt, and Scott Neumann, clarinetist Ken Peplowski, Harry Connick orchestra member Jerry Weldon, John Pizzarelli orchestra member Mike Karn, lyricist Stephen Cole, and Quinn Lemley. Says Traina: "As a lifelong advocate for all of the arts, I wanted to establish this platform as a means to speak initially with folks I have worked with about what they are doing to continue making art and what they hope to do in future.…I am happy and eager to host musicians, actors, writers, lyricists, composers, photographers, designers, and anyone else in the arts community who would be willing to spend some time with me."

