In the News: Moulin Rouge! Cast Will Perform at US Open, Oslo Team Forms Production Company, More

Plus: The All-Latina Theatre Collective will present a tribute to Maria Irene Fornes later this month.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Maria Irene Fornes Tribute Set for August 28-29

Ángela Maria Ramos and Rebecca Rivera of All-Latina Theatre Collective will present the bilingual work celebrating the famed Cuban-American playwright, whose plays include Fefu and Her Friends, most recently seen Off-Broadway at TFANA. The cast will include Sofia Figueroa, Buchanan Highhouse, Ramos, and Rivera as they perform highlights from Fornes’ works along with poetry by Rivera and songs by Marta Gomez, Chavela Vargas, and Omara Portuondo. Directed by Maria Sofia Hernandez and Sofia Ubilla, Maria Irene Fornes Tribute will be staged at the Russian Arts Theater in NYC. Click here for tickets.

Moulin Rouge! Cast Will Perform at US Open

Current Tony nominee Aaron Tveit and incoming star Natalie Mendoza will headline the August 30 Opening Night Ceremony at Arthur Ashe Stadium prior to the first evening session of tennis match play. Also slated to appear are fellow cast members Jaqueline B. Arnold, Tony nominee Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is set to resume performances on Broadway September 24 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

READ: 74th Annual Tony Awards Will Be Held at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre

SRO Productions Formed by Bartlett Sher, J.T. Rogers, and Cambra Overend

The company, led by the trio who worked on HBO’s movie adaptation of Rogers' play Oslo after Sher directed the Broadway production, is already developing several yet-to-be-named stage musicals, including ones from Marc Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) and Aaron Sorkin (To Kill a Mockingbird). Plans are also in the works to present a number of revivals. Deadline reports SRO is also developing film and TV projects, including a series inspired by Rogers’ play Blood and Gifts and another based on the Robert Caro-penned biography The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York.

Primary Stages Will Present Virtual Fall 2021 Season

Kate Hamill’s BadAss GalBoss Power Hour (Mandatory Meeting – 11/18/2020) will kick things off September 22 with a run directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. The comedy is set at a mandatory Zoom business meeting for a multi-level marketing company. Joining Hamill in the cast are Kimberly Chatterjee, Krystal Lucas, Jason O’Connell, Maria-Christina Oliveras, and Miriam Silverman. The season continues with the dramaturg workshop Seeing Between the Lines Class (October 7), and Inda Craig-Galván’s Undo The Sea (dates TBD), directed by Jennifer Chang. The latter is a virtual drama that explores the age of lockdown through the eyes of a married couple. For more information about the season, visit PrimaryStages.org.