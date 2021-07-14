In the News: Natalie Walker, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Set for Michael R. Jackson's White Girl in Danger at NY Stage and Film, More

Plus: Bloomberg Philanthropies launches $30 million Digital Accelerator Program for U.S. and U.K. arts organizations.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

New York Stage and Film Completes Summer Season Casting

Final casting has been announced for the previously reported New York Stage and Film 2021 summer season, running July 17–August 1. Interstate, by Melissa Li and Kit Yan, will feature Henry Gottfried, Ari Groover, Raymond J Lee, Geena Quintos, Sushma Saha, Michiko Sasaki, Theo Tiedemann, and Gianna Yanelli. Michael R. Jackson's White Girl in Danger will feature Liz Lark Brown, Latoya Edwards, Jennifer Fouché, Morgan Siobhan Green, James Jackson, Jr., Farah Lopez, Alyse Alan Louis, Lauren Marcus, Eric William Morris, Ronald Peet, Natalie Walker, and NaTasha Yvette Williams. Mexodus will be performed by its creators, Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson. Florencia Iriondo will star in the solo show South, co-written with Luis D'Elias. The summer season also includes, as previously reported, a virtual production of Billy Porter's Sanctuary, streaming July 29–August 2.

Speakeasy: Times Square Extends Through August

The immersive supper club experience Speakeasy: Times Square at Bond 45 in the Edison Hotel has extended its run. Originally scheduled to run through July 31, the nightlife event will now play through August 28. Created by producer and director by Holly-Anne Devlin, Speakeasy: Times Square takes audiences on a journey into the world of burlesque, Cirque, illusionists, and musical theatre, with surprise guests and a core company of Broadway and burlesque performers. Click here for more information.



Check Out Photos of the Immersive Speakeasy: Times Square at Bond 45 Check Out Photos of the Immersive Speakeasy: Times Square at Bond 45 19 PHOTOS

Broadway Weekends Presents Winter Camp Theatre Intensive

Broadway Weekends, a theatre camp for adults founded by Diana's Jeanna de Waal, is back with Winter Camp, a week-long, in-person theatre intensive designed for amateur performers. The camp is led by theatre professionals and will include over 32 hours of coaching, a performance in an Off-Broadway theatre, and tickets to see Diana . Winter Camp is scheduled for December 16–20, and performers of all abilities are welcome. For more information, visit BroadwayWeekends.com.

Documentary On Broadway Hits Theatres in August

Oscar nominee Oren Jacoby’s documentary, which premiered at the 2019 DOC NYC festival, will release in New York August 20 and Los Angeles August 27, followed by a national rollout. The film examines the journey Broadway took from the 1970s, when it was on the verge of bankruptcy, through a reinvention leading to a modern robust industry. It features interviews with Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski, August Wilson, Hal Prince, James Corden, Alec Baldwin, John Lithgow, Tommy Tune, Hugh Jackman, and Ian McKellen, plus behind-the-scenes looks at groundbreaking shows such as A Chorus Line and Hamilton.

Bloomberg Philanthropies Launches Digital Accelerator Program

A new $30 million program has been developed by Bloomberg Philanthropies in an effort to help cultural organizations recover and stabilize post-pandemic. The Digital Accelerator Program will provide 46 U.S. and U.K. non-profit arts organizations with technological tools and training to support with fundraising, audience building, and to continue to build streaming programming. Participating theatres include New York's Roundabout Theatre Company, St. Ann's Warehouse, Harlem Stage, Apollo Theater Foundation, and New York City Center, and The Old Vic and The National Theatre in the U.K.

