In the News: National Black Theatre Names I Am Soul Residents, Atlantic Theater Company and Seattle Rep Get Grants for New Works, More

Plus: Watch Liz Callaway, Tamar Greene, and more sing out in support of arts education.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

I AM SOUL Playwright Residents Announced

The National Black Theatre’s SOUL Series LAB (Liberating Artistic Bravery) has selected five artists for its 2020–2021 residency program. This year’s participants are playwrights Fedna Jacquet, Kristen Adele Calhoun, and Nathan Yungerberg, director Josiah Davis, and producer Lauren Marissa Smith. The program takes place over an 18-month span (10 months for the producing residency), as residents receive a commission fee, professional development opportunities, administrative and dramaturgical support, and more.

Atlantic Theatre Company, Seattle Repertory, More Receive Grants to Develop New Works

Nearly a dozen National Alliance of Musical Theatre member non-profit theatre companies received a grant from the organization’s Frank Young Fund for New Musicals this year. Over $72,000 was distributed to support development. Receiving a $5,000–$10,000 grant to assist with full production were Atlantic Theater Company, Seattle Repertory, East West Players, and Olney Theatre Center. Additional awards to support a workshop or reading have been granted to Ars Nova, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Music Theatre of Madison, Playwrights Horizons, Prospect Theater Company, Inc., Theatre Now New York, Inc., and Village Theatre. For more information about the projects being developed, click here.

Table of Silence Project 9/11 Re-Imagined

Table of Silence Project 9/11, an annual public dance piece from Buglisi Dance Theatre Artistic Director Jacqulyn Buglisi, will be re-imagined this year. While the site-specific presentation (which began on the 10th anniversary of the September 11 attacks) typically includes over 100 dancers encircling the Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center, the 2020 edition will instead feature 24 dancers in a new, socially distanced prologue choreographed by Buglisi, with performers hailing from her namesake company, Ailey II, Alison Cook Beatty Dance, Ballet Hispánico's BHdos, The Juilliard School, Limón Dance Company, Martha Graham Dance Company, and more, along with electric violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain and poet Marc Bamuthi Joseph. The September 11 performance, which will also include a short film inspired by the project and a full presentation of last year's piece, will be live streamed beginning at 7:55 AM ET on LincolnCenter.org.

Liz Callaway, Tamar Greene, Nicole Kyoung-Mi, and More Broadway Alums Sing for Arts Education

Check out Tony nominee Liz Callaway, along with Broadway alums Tamar Greene, Nicole Kyoung-Mi, Cicily Daniels, Victoria Huston-Elem, Sarita Rachelle Lilly, Kelly McIntyre, Ben Roseberry, and Pearl Rhein, in a music video project below from Liberate Artists that calls on greater support for arts education. Written by Geri Brown and Brett Macias, “Forward Movement” also includes a number of theatre artists and students performing.

Broadway Alums Britney Coleman, Meg Zervoulis, More Tapped for Sing for Hope’s Healing Arts Live Virtual Performances

Britney Coleman (Sunset Boulevard), The Prom musical director Meg Zervoulis, and more will perform live in Sing For Hope’s Healing Arts virtual concert series for residents in a select group of nursing homes and senior centers. The performances have been a staple of Sing for Hope’s initiatives, but were moved online following the COVID-19 outbreak. Also joining the lineup for the August and September schedule are Regina Carter, Patrick Connolly, Lexi Merceron, and Stephen Beasley. For a complete schedule and list of participating facilities, click here.