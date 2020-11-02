In the News: New Fox Soap Filthy Rich Canceled, Samuel Beckett's Play Streams Through January

Plus: Watch Mean Girls Tony nominee Ashley Park go "Over the Rainbow" on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Filthy Rich Canceled by Fox

The soapy Fox series Filthy Rich, starring Broadway alums Kim Cattrall, Corey Cott, Aaron Lazar, and more, has been canceled, Variety reports. The production costs were high due to the pandemic, and coupled with low ratings, the network did not see a path forward for the show. The drama will continue to air through its Season 1 finale November 23.

Resident Acting Company Offers Free Stream of Samuel Beckett's Play

The Resident Acting Company has released a filmed version of Samuel Beckett's Play, which is available to watch free of charge for three months through an agreement with the playwrght's estate. The 18-minute long film features Rachel Botchan, Bradford Cover, and Jolly Abraham, who perform from their homes in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Dublin, respectively. Click here to watch.

Ashley Park Goes "Over the Rainbow"

Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls, Emily in Paris) appeared on the Halloween episode of the new CBS talk show The Drew Barrymore Show. Watch the Broadway favorite perform an a cappella version of the Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg classic "Over the Rainbow" below.

