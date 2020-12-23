In the News: New Lineup Announced for Live at the Lortel Including Anna Deavere Smith and Phillipa Soo, His Dark Materials Renewed for 3rd Season

Plus: Watch the "Puppies are Forever" video from Marty Thomas and Marissa Rosen, featuring some Broadway pals and pups.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today’s news.

Live at the Lortel Interview Series Announces January Lineup of Guests

The virtual conversation series hosted by Eric Ostrow with co-hosts Joy DeMichelle, John-Andrew Morrison, and Daphne Rubin-Vega will welcome director Whitney White and actor Peter Mark Kendall (creators of Capsule) on January 4, 2021, playwright and actor Anna Deavere Smith January 11, Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie) January 25, and Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, First Date) February 1. The live interviews take place at 7 PM ET, with podcast episodes released the following week. For more information or to join live, click here.

His Dark Materials Renewed for Third Season

BBC One and HBO have ordered a third season for the television series based on the Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials book series. The third season will complete the trilogy with series following the final novel, The Amber Spyglass. Showrunner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) are writers are currently working on scripts, with filming expected to begin in spring 2021. Season 2, which features Lin-Manuel Miranda as a series regular, concludes on HBO December 28. The fantasy series stars Dafne Keene as Lyra, a brave young woman from another world on a quest to find her kidnapped friend.

Marty & Marissa Remind Us That "Puppies are Forever, Not Just for Christmas"

Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu, The Secret Garden) and Marissa Rosen have released a music video for their cover of Sia's “Puppies Are Forever," a track on their recent album Marty & Marissa: The Award Winning Holiday Album. Look for cameos from some Broadway favorites and their best friends, including Kristin Chenoweth, Jessica Vosk, Alex Brightman, Lesli Margherita, Andy Karl and Orfeh, and more.



And while we have you, take a listen to this sweet and timely song from composer/music director Caleb Hoyer, titled "At Least There's Christmas," as performed by Broadway alum Mary Callanan (Bandstand, Mamma Mia!). Have a safe holiday!

