In the News: New Performing Arts Space Heads to Manhattan West, Ensemble Studio Theatre's One-Act Marathon Spotlights BIPOC Writers, More

Plus: Author Dr. Pamela Newkirk is named to the Shubert Organization Board of Directors.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today’s news.

The Shubert Organization Announces New Board Member Dr. Pamela Newkirk

Journalist, professor, author, and scholar Dr. Pamela Newkirk has been appointed to serve as a member of the boards of both The Shubert Organization and The Shubert Foundation. Dr. Kirkland's most recent book, Diversity Inc.: The Failed Promise of Billion-Dollar Business, was was named to Time magazine’s “Must-Read” books of 2019, and her previous book, Spectacle: The Astonishing Life of Ota Benga, was awarded the 2016 NAACP Image Award. “She brings significant expertise to Shubert, and her insights in matters relating to diversity will be invaluable to us, especially as we strive to achieve a more inclusive and diverse culture at our company and in the industry," said Robert E. Wankel, chairman and CEO of the Shubert Organization.

Ensemble Studio Theatre's 38th Marathon of One-Act Plays Will Focus on BIPOC Playwrights

EST's biennial one-act festival will return in 2021 (dates to be announced) celebrating the works of BIPOC playwrights. Serving as curators and co-artistic directors of the festival are EST Ensemble members playwright Mike Lew and director Colette Robert. Submissions for the festival will be accepted February 1-28. For more information or to submit work, visit EnsembleStudioTheatre.org.

New Movie Musical Road to Bethlehem In the Works

Adam Anders, a producer on the recent Netflix adaptation of The Prom, has partnered with Monarch Media for the new movie musical Road to Bethlehem, Deadline reports. Anders, who served as executive music producer on Glee, is also set to make his directorial debut with the biblical story, reset in Utah. Christy Hall (Netflix's I Am Not Okay With This) pens the script, with original music by Anders, singer-songwriter Nikki Anders (The Glee Project), and Peer Astrom, with whom Anders wrote “Wear Your Crown” for The Prom.

New Arts Center Coming to Manhattan West

Brookfield Properties and design company Elemental are partnering for a new entertainment complex at the former’s Manhattan West development. The space will include a 160-seat performing arts venue named The Midnight Theatre, along with a corresponding restaurant (Hidden Leaf) and outdoor plaza. Performances will be announced in 2021 prior to a summer opening. Warren Adcock will run the theatre space, with producers Sue Wagner and John Johnson curating the programming.

The Hadestown Fates Take Us On a "Sleigh Ride"

Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad, who play the Fates in Hadestown, have released a video for "Sleigh Ride" from their holiday album If the Fates Allow. The video features the entire Hadestown ensemble. Check it out below.

