In the News: New Plays from Pearl Cleage and Susan Soon He Stanton, More

Plus: Rebecca Luker's alma mater announces a scholarship and a stage named in her honor.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Keen Company Will Present World Premiere of New Audio Play by Pearl Cleage

Keen Company has announced the next title in its Hear/Now Audio Theater season. Pearl Cleage's Digging in the Dark will be available for free on all podcast apps beginning February 26 at 7 PM ET. The newly commissioned radio play is directed by Taylor Reynolds with sound design by Fan Zhang. It stars Rachel Christopher, Russell G. Jones, and Janelle McDermoth in the tale of siblings, heirlooms, and old scores to be settled. Keen Company premiered Cleage's Blues for an Alabama Sky last season. The playwright is also a novelist, with her debut novel What Looks Like Crazy on an Ordinary Day having appeared on as an Oprah Book Club selection.

MCC LiveLab Series Continues With a One-Act From Susan Soon He Stanton

Susan Soon He Stanton's The Things Are Against Us will be the next production in MCC's LiveLab one-act digital reading series. Ellie Heyman directs the cast, which includes Juan Castano, Emily Davis, Susannah Flood, Babak Tafti, and Danny Wolohan, in tthe play set in a mysterious house with a mind of its own. The production will stream on MCC's YouTube Channel February 25 at 6:30 PM ET. For ticketing, visit MCCTheater.org.

New NEXUS Initiative From NYSAF Examines Storytelling in Stage and Film

New York Stage and Film has announced the participants in its inaugural NEXUS Initiative, a new program designed to explore expanded forms of storytelling and community. NYSAF is committing $100,000 to the project, providing direct support of $5,000 each to 20 artists, asking them to explore the question “Where does story exist at the intersection of stage and film?” Participants will take part in a series of conversations focused on the needs of new and expanded forms of storytelling. To read more about the selected artists, visit NewYorkStageAndFilm.org.

University of Montevallo Names Stage for Alumna Rebecca Luker

The alma mater of three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker, who died December 23, 2020, from complications from A.L.S., is honoring her memory with a stage in its new Center for the Arts named after her. Luker was a 1984 graduate of Alabama university and remained an active alum throughout her life. In addition to the stage, an anonymous donor is providing a $50,000 match to endow the Rebecca Luker Scholarship for UM theatre students. Donations to the scholarship can be made by contacting UM Office of Advancement at giving@montevallo.edu.