In the News: New Single From Britton & The Sting, Speakers Announced for Becoming Broadway Job Summit

Plus: Netflix drops the Tiger King Season 2 trailer...with a Liza Minnelli soundtrack.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Britton Smith is "Holdin On"

President of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and recent Tony recipient Britton Smith drops his latest single, "Holdin On," today. Recorded with his funk liberation ensemble The Sting, the tune is key to the band's mission to spread the gospel of authenticity and inclusion as the bridge to radical liberation. "'Holdin On' is an anthem that celebrates strength. During the pandemic everyone was charged to find something, someone—some set of tools to cope and be okay," says the artist and activist. Stream "Holdin On" by Britton & The Sting below.



Speakers Announced for "Becoming Broadway"

The speaker line-up has been announced for the “Becoming Broadway: An Introduction to a Career in Theatre” open house event. Presented by Situation Group in collaboration with The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, the free online look at the Broadway job market will take place via Zoom October 27 at noon ET. Guests scheduled to appear from all facets of the theatre industry include Adriana Grace, Alex Lacamoire, Anne Cattaneo, Ashley Bishop, Barbara Whitman, Ben Heller, Benjamin Velez, Beverly Jenkins, Brad Alexander, Cathy Hwang, Cathy Kwon, Cheryl Thomas, Chris Cronin, Christine Toy Johnson, Christopher Bloodworth, Dan Coey, Dani Barlow, David “Pfish” Terry, Destiny Lilly, Donna Langman, Dria Brown, Eric Brown, Faye Armon-Troncoso, Georgia Stitt, Gregg Arst, James Noone, Janine Beach, Jesse Cameron Alick, Jessica Creager, Jill Abramovitz, JoAnn M. Hunter, Josh Marquette, Julianne B. Merrill, Kara Gebhart, Kate Wilson, Kat Hargrave, Katie Pope, Kristin Gardner, Lauren Gunderson, Lauren Hirsh, Lauren Stamm, Lee Wilkins, Libby Parker, Lisa Gajda, Macy Schmidt, Madeline Smith, Maegan Morris, Maggie Burke, Maan Singh Tinna, Marie Bshara, Mark Fisher, Melia Bensussen, Michele Groner, Narda Alcorn, Nate Patten, Neil Mazzella, Noah Sprock, Peter Shoemaker, Phillip Hughes, Rita Marie Pelosi, Rocio Mendez, Ryanne Tanae Glasper, Sammi Cannold, Sam Strum, Sarah Galbraith, Sean Flahaven, Simone Allen, Sordelet, Inc, Teniece Divya Johnson, Thom Clay, Tori Ujczo, Tracy Christiansen, Vanessa Javier, Victoria Bailey, and Zachary Borovay. Click here to register.

P.S. Everybody loves a winner. And Netflix sure had one with the early pandemic lockdown runaway hit Tiger King, so it only makes sense that there would be a Tiger King 2 headed our way. What we didn't see coming was the Liza Minnelli "Maybe This Time" soundtrack for the trailer. Check out the preview below for a glimpse of the mayhem releasing November 17 on the streamer. Joe Exotic's still in prison. Jeff apparently has more money than God. And then there's Carole Baskin strolling through to a perfectly timed "Lady Peaceful."

