In the News: New Works Series for BIPOC Writers, Alley Theatre Launches Digital Season, More

Plus: Watch the new music video for "I'm So Tired," from Alex Boniello's EP release.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Alley Theatre Launches 2021 Digital Season With 3 Classic Plays

With programming for a 2021 season moved online, Houston's Alley Theatre is turning to the classics with three new translations from Artistic Director Rob Melrose. The Stronger by August Strindberg is available January 15-February 7, followed by a staging of Strindberg's short story A Half Sheet of Paper January 22-February 14, and then The Man with the Flower in His Mouth by Luigi Pirandello from February 12-March 14. All productions feature the Alley's resident acting company and stream for free. For more information, visit AlleyTheatre.org.

New Works Development Series for BIPOC Writers Seeking Submissions

Co-producers Harlem9, Harlem Stage, and The Lucille Lortel Theatre have announced the creation of a commissioned writers’ development and digital programming series for BIPOC creatives. The first installment from the Consequences series is York Walker's Asé, premiering online January 25. Each piece will focus on how the election affects the writer, their community, or their country. Submissions are currently open for the April and May installments. For further information or to apply, visit Lortel.org.

U.K. Concert Series Leave a Light On Returns With New Slate of Performers

After a successful concert series in March, producers Lambert Jackson are reigniting the U.K. streaming concert series. Each Leave a Light On concert is recorded by performers in their own homes and streamed out at 2:30 PM ET, with the line-up comprising Lauren Byrne, Lauren Drew, Chelsea Halfpenny, David Hunter, Rachel John, Lucie Jones, Rob Madge, Tim Mahendran, Nicholas McLean and Billy Nevers. The concerts provide financial support for the performers involved and entertainment for people in self-isolation during the current lockdown. For tickets and a full schedule, click here.

Watch the New Video "I'm So Tired" From Alex Boniello's EP Release

Broadway's Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening) has released a four-track EP Hi, available on all streaming platforms. Watch the video for the song "I'm So Tired," directed by his Dear Evan Hansen castmate Gabrielle Carrubba, below.

