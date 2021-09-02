In the News: NYCB's The Nutcracker Sets Return Date, Casting for Donja R. Love’s one in two West Coast Premiere, More

New York City Ballet Pencils in Dates for Return of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

The perennial holiday favorite will once again take the stage November 26–January 2, 2022, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts this winter. Set to Peter Ilyitch Tschaikovsky’s score, NYCB’s production of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker features choreography by Balanchine, scenery by Rouben Ter-Arutunian, costumes by Karinska, and lighting by Mark Stanley, after the original lighting design by Ronald Bates (which involves one million watts of lighting in the grand finale!). With the exception of 2020, NYCB's production of The Nutcracker has been performed every year in New York City since its 1954 premiere.

Donja R. Love’s one in two Makes West Coast Premiere

Diversionary Theatre, in collaboration with Common Ground Theatre, will produce the west coast premiere of Donja R. Love's one in two, a play examining what it means to be HIV-positive, Black, and queer in America today. Delicia Turner Sonnenberg helms the piece, performed by Kevane La'Marr Coleman, Durwood Murray, and Carter Piggee. The play made its world premiere in 2019 by The New Group at Pershing Square Signature Center, and streamed last summer as part of the Pride Plays Festival. For tickets, visit Diversionary.org.

Beat the Devil Premieres on Showtime

The film adaptation of David Hare's play Beat the Devil from Annapurna Theatre is now available on Showtime, starring Tony winner Ralph Fiennes. The stage play premiered in August 2020 at London’s Bridge Theatre, also starring Fiennes. The story chronicles Hare's own experience contracting Covid-19 on the very day that U.K. went into lockdown. Hare is a three-time Tony nominee and two-time Olivier winner. His other works include Skylight, The Violet Hour, and The Blue Room. The film is produced by David Sabel for Sabel Productions and executive produced by Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Emrick and Optican for Annapurna, and Nicholas Hytner and Nick Starr for The London Theatre Company.

Deaf West Theatre in CODA Soundtrack Video

Republic Records and Apple Original Films have turned to the actors of Deaf West Theatre to create the official video for the song "You're All I Need to Get By" from the soundtrack for the Apple Original Film CODA. The film's stars Emilia Jones and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo sing the classic Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell track, with the artists of Deaf West Theatre portraying a Deaf family raising a daughter from birth to adulthood. The movie centers on teen Ruby (Jones) as a CODA—child of deaf adults—who finds herself caught between family obligations and the desire to follow her dreams, away from them at a prestigious music school. Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, and Danile Durant also star. CODA is written and directed by Siân Heder. It premiered at Sundance Film Festival and is currently available on Apple TV+. Check out the video below.

