In the News: Night of a Thousand Judys Details, Ezra Menas Voices Nonbinary Okapi for Madagascar: A Little Wild

The ninth annual Night of a Thousand Judys will be presented online this year June 24 at 8 PM ET, with proceeds benefiting The Ali Forney Center, the nation's largest agency dedicated to LGBTQIA+ homeless youth. The evening pays tribute to legend Judy Garland, with performances from her film, stage, and recording career. The all-star cabaret is written and hosted by Justin Sayre, with guest performances from Tony winner Alan Cumming (Cabaret); Tony nominees Mary Testa (Oklahoma!) Vivian Reed (Bubbling Brown Sugar), and Sam Harris (The Life); Karen Mason (Mamma Mia!), Jose Llana (The King & I), Margo Seibert(Rocky, Octet), Grace McLean (The Great Comet), and more. Dan Fortune executive produces the event, along with producer Adam J. Rosen. Tracy Stark is music director. For more information, visit ThousandJudys.com.

Ezra Menas (Jagged Little Pill, the upcoming West Side Story film) has joined the animated television series Madagascar: A Little Wild as the show's first nonbinary character—Odee Elliot, the Okapi—EW reports. The character debuts in "Whatever Floats Your Float," a Pride-themed episode written by Laura Zak. Menas performs the song "Be Proud" in the episode as hir character Odee learns to celebrate themselves. "If I would have seen this when I was a kid, I don't even know what I would've done," Menas told EW, reflecting on the lack of queer representation they experienced as a child. "This kind of acceptance and love and celebration, I think, is the biggest takeaway from this episode. It's just a beautiful thing. Makes me cry." The third season of Madagascar: A Little Wild premieres May 27 on Hulu and Peacock.

Plus: Broadway's Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies) wants to "Feel Your Love." Check out the video for his new single below.

