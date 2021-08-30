In the News: Norbert Leo Butz Joins Hulu's The Girl From Plainville, Adrienne Warren Signs Development Deal

Plus, Seth Rudetsky brings Seth's Broadway Breakdown to Asylum NYC this fall.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Norbert Leo Butz Tapped for Hulu Series

The two-time Tony winner has joined the cast of the upcoming Hulu drama The Girl From Plainville, Deadline reports. Butz will appear as a series regular opposite Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, and Girl From the North Country's Colton Ryan. The story is based on an Esquire article by Jesse Barron chronicling the “texting suicide” case of teen Michelle Carter (Fanning) and her relationship with Conrad “Coco” Roy III (Ryan). Butz will play Coco's father, who must come to terms with the death of his son. Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus pen the script for the limited series. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces.

Adrienne Warren Signs Development Deal

Current Tina Tony nominee Adrienne Warren has signed a one-year development deal with Kapital Entertainment, Deadline reports. The actor is currently starring in the previously announced Women of the Movement, produced by Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment alongside Jay-Z and Will Smith. That series is due in January 2022. Warren will continue to work exclusively with Kapital developing both ongoing and limited series. Warren made her Broadway debut in Bring It On in 2012 and will be returning to the role of Tina Turner when Tina reopens October 8.

Seth's Broadway Breakdown Will Play Asylum NYC

SiriusXM host and Playbill columnist Seth Rudetsky will take his solo show to Asylum NYC three times a week beginning October 15. The conductor and music director will present an evening of his trademark "deconstructions," breaking down musical theatre performances with his own comedic flair. “I believe if we learn to break down Broadway songs and singers...and understand what makes them brilliant (or not!)...we will enjoy them that much more," said Rudetsky. "We need to embrace the brilliance of Broadway musicals and truly give them the appreciation they deserve so they never leave us again!” Asylum NYC Artistic Director Alan Kliffer produces. For more information, click here.

Nick Rashad Burroughs Will Release Debut EP

Nick Rashad Burroughs, who will return to the company of Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical when it resumes performances October 8, will release his debut EP, Groove Machine, September 3 on all music platforms. Burroughs joined forces with Grammy-winning music producer Carl McGrier for the pop EP. “I wanted to write songs you couldn't help but get up and dance to," Burroughs says. "I wanted to be very particular about every single detail, from the mood it exudes, to the feeling the beat drop gives you. I want this EP to be what you turn on to ease your mind, smile, vibe and groove.”