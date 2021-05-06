In the News: Norm Lewis Lincoln Center Concert Will Live Stream, Telly Leung Slated for AAPI Benefit, More

Plus: People's Theatre Project gala will honor Katori Hall and include appearances from the In the Heights film cast.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Norm Lewis' LCT Restart Stages Concert Will Be Live Streamed

The previously announced opening concert of Lincoln Center's Restart Stages, starring Tony nominee Norm Lewis , will stream live at 8 PM May 10. The concert will feature songs from Lewis' varied stage career, which includes leading turns in Les Misérables, Porgy and Bess, The Phantom of the Opera, and Sweeney Todd. The Restart Stages initiative was created to kick start the performing arts sector and contribute to the revival of New York City, utilizing the outdoor spaces on the Lincoln Center campus. Find the stream on Lincoln Center's Facebook and YouTube channels, and on Lincoln Center at Home .

Margart Cho and Telly Leung Slated For AAPI Benefit Show

'Stand Up’ for Asian Americans, a weekend of variety shows celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander performers, will stream on Stellar May 14–16 at 8 PM ET. The lineup includes comedian Margaret Cho, Broadway favorite Telly Leung, drag performers Jasmine Rice Labeija and Kiko Soirée, actress Poppy Liu, burlesque star Calamity Chang, actor Damian Dragon, DJ and promoter Frankie Sharp, and more. Producers Daniel Nardicio, Sam Benedict, and Taylor Shubert created the event in response to the rise in AAPI hate crimes, and will donate all proceeds to Red Canary Song, a grassroots collective of Asian and migrant sex workers. For tickets, click here.

People's Theatre Project Gala Will Honor Katori Hall

Upper Manhattan theatre company People's Theatre Project will hold its third annual gala virtually at 7 PM ET May 27. Hosted by actor-comedian Vladimir Caamaño, the event will celebrate the company's 12th season and honor Tony-nominated playwright Katori Hall (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, The Mountaintop) and MLB legend Nelson Cruz. The evening will feature special appearances by In The Heights stars Jimmy Smits, Dascha Polanco, Leslie Grace, Stepanie Beatriz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and playwright-screenwriter Quiara Alegría Hudes. Proceeds will benefit PTP programming, including devised theatre with an immigrant focus, a theatre and social justice youth leadership program, and devised theatre for K-12 school students. For more information and ticketing, visit PeoplesTheatreProject.org.