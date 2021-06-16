In the News: Obi Abili, Kathleen Chalfant, Kelley Curran Star in Virtual Oresteia, Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth Details, More

Plus: Anthony Roth Costanzo and Justin Vivian Bond team up for an act at St. Ann's Warehouse.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Obi Abili, Kathleen Chalfant, Kelley Curran, More Cast in Virtual The Oresteia

Theatre for a New Audience will stream the New York premiere of Ellen McLaughlin’s adaptation and translation of Aeschylus’ trilogy, The Oresteia, beginning June 25 at 7 PM ET. Featuring music composed by Kamala Sankaram and direction by Andrew Watkins, the cast includes Obi Abili, Corey Allen, Helen Carey, Kathleen Chalfant, Kelley Curran, Franchelle Stewart Dorn, Rinde Eckert, Robin Galloway, Ismenia Mendes, Rad Pereira, Reynaldo Piniella, Sophia Skiles, and Simone Warren. McLaughlin's adaptation of the plays that make up The Oresteia—Agamemnon, The Libation Bearers, and The Eumenides—was developed by DC's Shakespeare Theatre Company, which produced its world premiere in 2019. The virtual production will be available through June 29 free of charge. Visit TFANA.org to register.

Amber Iman, Jacqueline B Arnold, Nick Rashad Burroughs, More Join Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth

The Broadway League has announced additional performers for its free outdoor event centered around Black joy and unity June 19 at noon in Times Square. Joining the previously announced Lillias White and Ben Vereen are Lawrence Alexander with Gary Cooper and Jaquez Sims; Jacqueline B Arnold; Nick Rashad Burroughs; Bongi Duma; Solomon Dumas, LaVon Fisher-Wilson; Amber Iman; André Jordan with Ravi Best on trumpet; Crystal Joy; Stanley Martin; Anastacia McCleskey; Ray Mercer & Lindiwe Dlamini and Mduduzi Madela; Janinah Burnett with Keith Brown on piano; Keenan Scott II, Britton Smith & The Sting; Kimber Elayne Sprawl with Matthew Frederick Harris, Marc Kudisch, Tom Nelis, and Austin Scott; L. Steven Taylor; and Richard Riaz Yoder.

Anthony Roth Costanzo and Justin Vivian Bond Reopen St. Ann’s Warehouse

Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo and Tony-nominated cabaret favorite Justin Vivian Bond will team up to help welcome audiences back to St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn. The two will headline Only an Octave Apart, a theatrical concert that celebrates their contrasting ranges with works ranging from Purcell’s “Dido’s Lament” to another Dido’s “White Flag.” Zaack Winokur will direct the engagement, running September 21–October 3 at the Dumbo venue, with Thomas Bartlett serving as music director. The performances will play to full capacity, with audiences required to provide proof of vaccination. Costanzo and Bond will also share the stage as part of the newly announced New York Philharmonic season, for which the former was named artist in residence.