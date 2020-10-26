In the News: One-Acts With Katrina Lenk, Denée Benton, Michael Urie Coming to MCC on Demand, The Shed to Stream Claudia Rankine's November, More

Plus: Watch the new music video from The Skivvies, "Super Heroes."

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Virtual One-Acts Featuring Katrina Lenk, Denée Benton, Michael Urie, More Coming to MCC on Demand

MCC Theater will launch its new streaming platform, MCC On Demand, October 28 with the four LiveLabs performances that streamed in the spring. The slate includes Frankie & Will by Talene Monahan, directed by Jaki Bradley and featuring Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie; The Sentinels by Matthew Lopez, directed by Rebecca Taichman and featuring Jane Alexander, Denée Benton, Katrina Lenk, and Priscilla Lopez; Pues Nada by Aziza Barnes, directed by Whitney White and featuring Ito Aghayere, Alfie Fuller, Karen Pittman, and Kara Young; and When by C.A. Johnson, directed by Taylor Reynolds and featuring Kecia Lewis and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy. Also available will be Uncensored 2020, this year's MCC Youth Company show, as well as various panels from earlier during the COVID shutdown. Subscribers will have multiple subscription packages ranging from a digital-only option and complete access to the entire upcoming 2020–2021 season, which will be announced later this week. Visit MCCTheater.org to sign up.

Just One Step for Democracy Releases New Songs by Sylvia MacCalla, Ben Roseberry, More

In the week leading up to the election, the new coalition of creative artists Just One Step for Democracy—founded by Broadway’s Arnetia Walker (Dreamgirls) with Stephen Nachamie (She Loves Me)—is releasing three new videos featuring Broadway talent. October 26 brings "For America," a new song by Bobby Daye with vocals by Yvette Cason; Sylvia MacCalla's "Stand Still" with featured vocals by Katie Bernard, plus Rosie Lani Fiedelman, Christophe Caballero, Jessie Lawyer, and Howard Perry will debut October 27; while October 29 will offer "1 Small Step," written and performed by Ben Roseberry. For more information and to watch the new music videos, click here.

The Shed Will Stream Claudia Rankine's November

The Shed will stream the world premiere of Claudia Rankine's November, a new film adapted from her play Help that pairs an examination of white male privilege in the U.S. with images of Black joy, freedom, and beauty, beginning November 1 at 8 PM and continuing through November 7. Directed by Phillip Youmans, November centers on the Narrator, portrayed by Zora Howard, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart, Crystal Dickinson, April Matthis, and Melanie Nicholls-King, who present Rankine’s real-life conversations with white men she encounters in transitional spaces like airports. Filmed live on stage in The Shed’s McCourt, the Narrator discusses how our civic and social structures are dominated by white men as the work sets out to create a shared sense of reality. Vignettes of Black life shot on location around New York City complement the reckoning. The film, featuring stage direction by Obie winner Taibi Magar, was commissioned by The Shed and co-produced in partnership with Tribeca Studios. Visit TheShed.org.

Watch New Music Video "Super Heroes" From The Skivvies

In anticipation of the debut of their digital album, The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show, Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, a.k.a. The Skivvies, have released a new music video, "Super Heroes." The music video, featuring Molina, Cearley, and Rob Morrison, was filmed, produced, and directed by Michael Kushner. In addition to Cearley and Molina (playing Brad and Janet, respectively), other guest artists on the forthcoming album—due at the end of October—include Nick Adams, Christina Bianco, Brittany Alexandra Campbell, Michael Cerveris, Alison Fraser, Nathan Lee Graham, Diana Huey, Travis Kent, Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Rob Morrison, Alice Ripley, Krysta Rodriguez, Marissa Rosen, and Will Swenson. Watch the new voting-themed video below.



Hadley Fraser, Rosalie Craig, More Set to Appear on Treason Musical Album

Songs from Treason, a new musical by Ricky Allan based on the Gunpowder Plot of 1605 (in which a group of anarchists led by Guy Fawkes attempted to blow up the Parliament Building in London) will be released biweekly beginning November 5 in honor of the event’s 415th anniversary. Among the stars performing are Kelly Agbowu, Daniel Boys, Rosalie Craig, Hadley Fraser, Waylon Jacobs, Emmanuel Kojo, Rebecca LaChance, Christina Modestou, and Oliver Savile. The project will be available to listen on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music, with Frasier singing the first track, “Take Things Into Our Own Hands.”

Watch Hadestown Alum Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer Sing "Flores"

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, who plays one of the Fates in the Broadway production of Hadestown, released two new music videos this week, including one of the star singing "Flowers" from the Anaïs Mitchell musical—in Spanish. Check it out below and then head over to Vimeo to watch her perform "She Used to be Mine" from Waitress.

