In the News: Patrick Page and Bill Irwin Join HBO's The Gilded Age, #Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence Stream to Showcase Teen Playwrights, More

Patrick Page, Bill Irwin, and Douglas Sills Join the Cast of HBO's The Gilded Age

The new Julian Fellowes’ period drama The Gilded Age for HBO has tapped even more theatre veterans, Deadline reports. Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) and Tony Award nominees Patrick Page (Hadestown) and Douglas Sills (The Scarlet Pimpernel) have landed recurring roles in the period drama that follows the millionaire titans of New York City in the 1880s. Previously announced series regulars include Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon, and Denée Benton, with recurring cast members Kelli O’Hara, Donna Murphy, Michael Cerveris, Debra Monk, Katie Finneran, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Kristine Nielsen and John Douglas Thompson, and special guest stars Audra McDonald and Jeanne Triplehorn. The nine-part series is expected to begin filming in early 2021.

Teen Playwrights Confront Gun Violence in #Enough Play Competition

Broadway on Demand presents #Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence, a production of this year’s seven selected 10-minute plays confronting gun violence, written and submitted by high school students from across the country. The 2020 play selections include Ms. Martin's Malaise by Adelaide Fisher, Guns In Dragonland by Eislinn Gracen, Togetha by Azya Lyons, Malcolm by Debkanya Mitra, Ghost Gun by Olivia Ridley, Hullabaloo by Sarah Schecter, and Loaded Language by Elizabeth Shannon. The production is co-produced by Alliance Theatre, Arizona Theatre Company, Berkeley Rep, Goodman Theatre, Orlando Repertory Theatre, and South Coast Repertory. The presentation is available from BroadwayonDemand.com December 14–20. Read more about the project at EnoughPlays.com.

Woolly Mammoth Launches Miranda Family Fellowship for Diversity in Arts Admin and Tech

The D.C. theatre, in partnership with a gift from the Miranda Family Fund, has established a fellows program aimed to help BIPOC candidates advance careers as arts administrators and theatre technicians. Fellows will be compensated with a full-time salary, a housing stipend, and health benefits in their department-specific positions at Woolly Mammoth. For more information, visit WoollyMammoth.net.

Kate Baldwin and Felicia Finley Headline A Christmas Special for Timber Lake Playhouse

The December 11-13 holiday show, directed by TLP Artistic Director Paul Stancato, will feature performances of Christmas favorites from Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish), Felicia Finley (Mamma Mia!, The Wedding Singer), and William Michals (South Pacific, Beauty and the Beast) as well as Saundra Santiago, Karl Hamilton, Samantha Barboza, Cody Jolly, Matt Webb, Erica Stephen, Ken Singleton, Judine Somerville, Logan Dolence, Robert McFletcher-Jones, Anna Catherine Smith, Tyler Sawyer Smith, and Meghan Corbett. Tickets are available at TimberLakePlayhouse.org.