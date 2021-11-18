In the News: Paula Vogel to Make Rare Acting Appearance for Bard at the Gate, New Date for NY Pops Gala for Kristen and Bobby Lopez

Plus: Peter Dinklage and The Actors Fund will be honored at the upcoming Gotham Awards.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

New Date Set for New York Pops Gala Honoring Kristen and Bobby Lopez

The Oscar-winning songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Tony winner Bobby Lopez will be honored at the New York Pops' 39th Birthday Gala on April 25, 2022, at Carnegie Hall. The couple, Tony-nominated together for their Frozen score, were originally set to be honored at the 37th Birthday Gala in April 2020. The concert event will feature works the team has written together as well as their songs written with other collaborators from Broadway musicals like Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, and In Transit. The New York Pops, under the music direction of Steven Reineke, will be joined by guest artists to be announced.

Paula Vogel Will Perform in Bard at the Gate Production

Bard at the Gate creator, Pulitzer-winning playwright Paula Vogel, will make a rare acting appearance in the digital theatre play series' production of Sonnets for an Old Century. As previously announced, the philosophical play by Jose Rivera will debut December 1 at 7:30 PM ET on McCarter.org. Joining Vogel in the cast are Isabel Arraiza, Danielle Davenport, Sara Koviak, Michael John McGann, Joel Perez (Fun Home), and Feliz Angel Solis. A live talk back with Vogel, Rivera, composer Maria del Sol, and the cast of Sonnets for an Old Century will be held December 2 at 7:30 PM ET. Bard at the Gate has also announced that each title will be free to stream for the first 24 hours of its debut. Each production will remain available to stream until the end of the season. Other upcoming presentations include Lloyd Suh's Charles Francis Chan Jr.'s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery and Dipika Guha’s Passing.

Peter Dinklage and The Actors Fund to Be Saluted at 2021 Gotham Awards

The Gotham Film & Media Institute have announced the honorees for the 2021 Gotham Awards Ceremony, to be held live on Monday, November 29 at Cipriani Wall Street. Four-time Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage, often seen Off-Broadway but best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, will be given a Performer Tribute for his long career in independent film. His film credits include Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Station Agent, and the title role upcoming film musical Cyrano. (Watch the trailer here.) In addition to Dinklage's Performer Tribute, The Actors Fund will receive the Gotham Impact Salute at the ceremony, recognizing the organization's work providing assistance throughout the pandemic.