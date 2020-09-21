In the News: Phillipa Soo Lands Role on Hulu's Dopesick, Kelvin Harrison Jr. Joins Cyrano Movie Musical, More

Plus: Joe Mantello and the cast of Netflix's The Boys in the Band are heading to 92Y.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

Phillipa Soo Tapped for Dopesick

The Hamilton Tony nominee has joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming opioid crisis-themed limited series Dopesick, according to Variety. She's landed a recurring guest spot as Amber, a pharma rep who's part of the first team to sell OxyContin. The cast also includes Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, and Jake McDorman.

Joe Mantello, Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Will Talk The Boys in the Band

The director and select cast members from the Tony-winning revival and Netflix film adaptation of Mart Crowley’s play will join a 92nd Street Y digital panel October 2 at 7 PM ET. The free event will explore how they adapted the work for the screen, its continued importance 50 years after it premiered, stories from behind the scenes, and more. Click here for tickets.

Page 73 Announces Quartet of 11-Day Virtual Residencies in Fall 2020

Continuing its mission to develop and produce the work of early-career playwrights who have yet to receive a professional production in New York City, Page 73 will virtually host four theatre artists for an 11-day virtual residency this fall. On the final day of each residency, the playwrights will present a 10-20 minute selection of their full-length plays for live virtual audiences in addition to a pre-show conversation and post-show talk back. The residents and their respective new works are: Peter Gil-Sheridan’s This Space Between Us (October 8), Sanaz Toossi’s The Persians (October 22), Blue Beckford-Burrell’s La Race (November 5), and Emma Goidel’s Women and Children (November 19).

Kelvin Harrison Jr. Joins Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett in MGM’s Cyrano Adaptation

Kelvin Harrison Jr. will play Christian in MGM’s movie adaptation of the musical Cyrano, reports Deadline. The previously announced movie will see Peter Dinklage reprising the title character from the stage production. The cast also includes Haley Bennett, Brian Tyree Henry, and Ben Mendelsohn, with Joe Wright directing a script from the show’s co-creator Erica Schmidt. Harrison Jr.will next be seen in The Trial of the Chicago 7, streaming October 26 on Netflix.

Olivier Winner Sharon D. Clarke, Jonathan Case, More Join Written on the Waves

Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke and West End alum Jonathan Case (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) have joined Written on the Waves, a new radio play series of nine world premieres. Rebecca Banatvala, Seraphina Beh, Hannah Bristow, Nicola Coughlan, Amber James, Liam Jeavons, Daisy Lewis, Olivia Marcus, Ken Nwosu, Katherine Parkinson, and Boadicea Ricketts will also star in the pieces.

Following Luke Barnes, Tife Kusoro and Rafaella Marcus’s trilogy Loss and Hope (now available), the season continues with Lem N Ginge: The Princess of Kakos (October 5), written and directed by Ell Potter and Mary Higgins. The pair also star in the four-part feminist, queer, comedy-quest narrative alongside Clarke. Margaret Perry’s A Passion Play (October 26), directed by Jessica Lazar, is next. with Adjoa Andoh directing Lettie Precious’ Nina Simone’s Four Negro Women following (date TBA). Click here to listen.