In the News: Phillipa Soo Tapped for One True Loves Film, Dorothy Lyman Joins Alfred Molina in We Have to Hurry

Plus: Friends! The Musical Parody will sit down in NYC this summer before a 52-city tour.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Phillipa Soo Tapped for One True Loves Film

Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie) will star alongside Simu Liu and Luke Bracey in the film adaptation of the Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel One True Loves, Deadline reports. Taylor Jenkins Reid and Alex Jenkins Reid will adapt the script, with Andy Fickman (West End's Heathers) set to direct. The story centers on a woman who must choose between a husband believed to have been long dead and a new fiancé. Production will begin this fall.

Dorothy Lyman Joins Alfred Molina for We Have to Hurry

Playwright and actor Dorothy Lyman (Mama's Family, All My Children) will join the previously announced Alfred Molina in the digital production of her own play We Have to Hurry. The production streams live via Broadway on Demand for two performances only: June 5 at 8 PM and June 6 at 3 PM. Patricia Vanstone directs the new play about two mature people rediscovering life’s simplest joys. The work debuted in May starring Elliott Gould and Kathleen Chalfant, and will have monthly performances with a rotating cast of stage and screen stars. All profits from performances of We Have to Hurry will be donated to The Actors Fund Home East and West, owned and operated by The Actors Fund. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Friends! Returns to Manhattan, In a Musical Parody

Friends! The Musical Parody will play a limited NYC engagement this summer before kicking off a 52-city national tour. Previews begin July 19 at the Jerry Orbach Theater for a run through September 19. The musical recreates favorite moments from all 10 seasons of the beloved television series. Friends! is created by Bob and Tobly McSmith and is produced by Right Angle Entertainment, the company behind such shows as The Office! An Unauthorized Musical Parody and Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody. Casting will be announced at a later date. Tickets are on sale now here.