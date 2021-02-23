In the News: Phylicia Rashad to Produce Eternity Springs Series, Sivan Battat Named Roundabout Directing Fellow

Plus: New short play announcements from Barrington Stage Company and The Old Vic Theatre.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Phylicia Rashad to Produce (and Star?) in Eternity Springs Adaptation

Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun) is set to executive produce the new series adaptation of Emily March's Eternity Springs. Rashad teams up with Virgin River executive producers Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry on the endeavor, though no network has been announced. Deadline also reports that, schedule permitting, Rashad will possibly star in the series as well. Specific story details have not been released for the adaptation based on March's 18-book fiction series, set in a Colorado town known for its healing powers.

Sivan Battat Named Roundabout's Directing Fellow

Iraqi-Jewish director Sivan Battat has been selected as the 2021–2022 Directing Fellow at Roundabout Theatre Company. Battat, a current member of the Roundabout Directors Group, will begin her fellowship when productions resume in 2021. She will serve as assistant director on Trouble in Mind, the revival of the 1955 Alice Childress play set for a fall production at the American Airlines Theatre. Previous years' directing fellows include Whitney White, Miranda Haymon, Kathleen Capdesuñer, and Cristina Angeles. Applications for the next cohort of the Leon Levy Foundation Roundabout Directors Group are currently open through April 1. For more information (or to apply), click here.

2 New Monologue Plays From The Old Vic for International Women's Day

The Old Vic has commissioned two new plays as part of its One Voice monologue series to premiere on International Women's Day March 8. Kiri Pritchard-McLean will direct her play Putting a Face On, performed by Susan Wokoma, and Regina Taylor's Aisha (the black album) will be directed by Tinuke Craig and performed by Jade Anouka. In the week leading up to International Women's Day, The Old Vic will re-release selections from the 2018 One Hand Tied Behind Us One Voice series celebrating women's voting rights in Britain. For scheduling information, visit OldVicTheatre.com.

Barrington Stage Company Announces Selections and Casting for 10x10 New Play Festival

The 10th annual 10x10 New Play Festival from Massachusets' Barrington Stage Company will feature new 10-minute plays from playwrights Brent Askari, Marj O'Neill-Butler, Jonathan Cook, Scott Mullen, Ellen Abrams, Alex Dremann, Christine Foster, John Minigan, Walter Thinnes, and Jessica Provenz. Matthew Penn and Artistic Director Julianne Boyd will direct the pieces, featuring casts that include BSC alums Doug Harris, Maya Loren Jackson, Matt Neely, Keri Safran Peggy Pharr Wilson, and Robert Zuckerman. This year's festival will be filmed on the BSC mainstage and made available for streaming on demand March 11-14 and 18-21. For ticketing, visit BarringtonStageCo.org.